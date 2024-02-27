Jaxon Italiano to Attempt World Record for Most Pull-ups in 8 Hours Supported by Nicola Zanetti and Marco Bianchi
Breaking a World Record starts with a Decision”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 26, 2024, renowned athlete Jaxon Italiano will endeavor to break the world record for the most pull-ups completed within an eight-hour period, a feat requiring not only extraordinary physical prowess but also comprehensive nutritional support and expert coaching.
Italiano, an esteemed athlete in the world of calisthenics, will be supported in his record-breaking pursuit by top nutritionist Nicola Zanetti and strength coach Marco Bianchi.
With the guidance and expertise of Zanetti and Bianchi, Italiano aims to elevate his performance to new heights, setting a new record to his name.
"I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to support Jaxon in his pursuit of this remarkable feat," says Zanetti. "Proper nutrition is a critical component of athletic success, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that Jaxon is fueled and ready to achieve his goals."
Bianchi, a seasoned strength coach known for his innovative training methods, expresses similar enthusiasm. "Jaxon's dedication and determination are truly inspiring," says Bianchi. "Together, we are focused on maximizing his strength and endurance, ensuring that he is fully prepared to take on this monumental challenge."
Italiano, a dedicated athlete renowned for his relentless work ethic, is prepared to push his limits in pursuit of this world record. "I am grateful to have the support of Nicola and Marco as I prepare for this challenge," says Italiano. "Their expertise and guidance have been invaluable in my training, and I am confident that, together, we will achieve something extraordinary."
The event is scheduled to take place on March 26, 2024, in Sydney Australia and will be open to the public.
Media inquiries and interview requests for Jaxon Italiano, Nick Zanetti, and Marco Bianchi may be directed to info@nicolazanetti.org
About Jaxon Italiano: Jaxon Italiano is a calisthenics athlete known for his unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence.
Jaxon is a true testament to the power of hard work and perseverance. He was also a former holder of the 24-hour record for pull-ups, a testament to his incredible endurance and strength.
About Nicola Zanetti: Nicola Zanetti is a top nutritionist renowned for his work with elite athletes and elite musicians. With a passion for helping athletes optimize their performance through proper nutrition, Nicola has worked with numerous international elite athletes and artists.
About Marco Bianchi: Marco Bianchi is a seasoned strength coach known for his innovative training methods and dedication to helping athletes reach their full potential. With years of experience in the field of strength and conditioning, Marco is a trusted advisor to athletes at all levels especially in the field of crossfit and soccer.
