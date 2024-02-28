Auto Industry Against Global Unemployment: How to Find a Job That Brings Money and Joy

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis Welcome to join our team!

An Indianapolis dealer reveals what specialists are most wanted in the automotive industry in 2024: skills, personal qualities, and salary prospects.

The car industry always has something to offer to qualified specialists. Our goal is to transfer your skills into a high-paying job that brings joy.” — Ariel Tanner, HR manager for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global unemployment rate will rise in 2024, as will social inequality. This is stated in a recent report by the International Labor Organization (ILO). However, auto sales and repair remain one of the industries that consistently provide the US population with jobs and decent wages. According to Indy Auto Man, a used car dealer from Indianapolis, qualified auto mechanics, detailers, and sales reps remain in high demand.

Cars are an integral part of American life, and working in the automotive business is a good opportunity to earn a decent living. Like other jobs in Indianapolis or any other metropolitan area in the United States, vacancies in the automotive sector vary in conditions depending on the qualification, experience, and employer, but the range of offers is impressive.

One of the most frequent job offers is a sales representative or assistant. A sales rep's functions include interaction with customers, assistance in test drives, and paperwork. The average pay per hour for a sales representative in the US is $30 per hour, according to the salary.com. However, the typical salary range for a car salesperson varies greatly, which means there may be many opportunities for advancement and higher income.

As for automotive mechanics, the requirements have changed dramatically over the past ten years. If previously car repairs were mainly carried out by people with construction and engineering education, now they are programmers and electronics engineers. Modern vehicles often require a portable laptop rather than a wrench for repairs. The best-paying jobs in this domain, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, are mechanical engineers (with average annual salary of $82,949), maintenance managers ($83,108 per year), maintenance workers ($70,334), mechanical designers ($70,987), heavy-equipment mobile mechanics ($52,910), diesel mechanics ($54,000), fleet mechanics ($50,000 per year), automotive and motorcycle mechanics ($47,000 and $39,807 per year).

Another occupation that opens broad opportunities for auto specialists and enthusiasts is car detailing. Detailer is a relatively young profession that appeared in the second half of the last century in Southern California, and today, it is one of the fastest-growing and most popular types of services. This profession is often chosen by those who have tinkered with cars since childhood, helped dad, uncle, and grandfather in the garage, and aesthetes with a sense of beauty. Many detailers admit that they like to see the result of their work: a shiny body, a clean interior, and clear headlights. There is a solid knowledge base in detailing, and with enough energy, anyone can learn the basics within 5 to 14 days. The average salary for a detailer in the US is $15.64 per hour, according to Indeed.

“I don’t believe the unemployment forecasts are true for the auto industry because there are always many opportunities in the car sale and repair business,” said Victor Figlin, General Manager at the Indy Auto Man dealership in Indianapolis. — If you are a good mechanic, you are guaranteed a job in any major city. At the IAM service station, we are currently hiring automotive and motorcycle mechanics, fleet mechanics, and specialists in diesel and heavy equipment. We are ready to offer competitive salaries along with numerous employee perks. Even if you don’t have high qualifications, it’s always possible to find an opportunity to proceed in training and get better wages in the future.”

The Indy Auto Man dealership adheres to the GRIT values and invests in staff training, nurturing talented specialists within the team. They believe that the most important thing in any job is the balance of work and good rest. So, for each employee, the IAM dealer provides Saturday lunch, fixed compensation for gym membership, and health and wellness procedures, as well as paid birthdays off and other benefits. “So, our company is filled with people who are happy to work and rest together and share their enthusiasm with others. This way, we secure our team members from professional burnout and inspire them to do their jobs with full dedication,”- said Victor.

In 2024, the Indy Auto Man dealership is enlarging their service facilities, and they have vacancies for sales consultants, detailers, and auto mechanics of different qualifications. They are ready to consider candidates with any experience in the chosen domain, who adhere to a strong work ethic and are ambitious and willing for professional and personal growth. In turn, the dealer offers a stable salary with the possibility of receiving a monthly bonus, or a commission-only pay plan, often preferred by experienced sales assistants in seek of higher income.

The company is looking for professionals but also encourages newcomers who value honesty, open communication, and dedication to the common goal to respond to the IAM job proposals on Indeed or apply directly on indyautoman.com.

About Indy Auto Man

Founded in 2008, Indy Auto Man is a multi-brand used car dealer with a rich selection of over 300 used cars, SUVs, commercial trucks, and vans from American and foreign brands. The IAM business strategy prioritizes innovation by incorporating new technologies, such as a dynamic pricing system and online services for car selling and delivery.

With top-tier customer service and the company’s policy of putting people at the forefront, Indy Auto Man has gained a solid reputation in Indiana as a caring employer who managed to organize a close-knit team where each member can benefit others. The adherence to open communication and freedom of self-expression has brought the company well-deserved awards like a Great Employer to Work in Indiana in 2022 & 2023 and as one of Indy's Top Workplaces in 2022 & 2023.