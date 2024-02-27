ALifecom and SUTD sign MOU on Non-Terrestrial Network Testing Solution
Accelerating future development of satellite communication with O-RAN networks integration in 5G and B5G.TAIPEI, TAIWAN, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALifecom and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) announced today at Mobile World Congress 2024 the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining their collaboration to accelerate Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Testing, Verification, and Integration with ORAN network.
The agreement between ALifecom and SUTD is part of the Future Communications Research and Development Programme (FCP), and its scope includes the development of NTN solutions for 5G and beyond. The partnership will focus on developing new technologies for test and verification of end-to-end satellite communication systems and integration with the O-RAN networks.
ALifecom’s innovative network emulators for NTN utilize FPGA-based processing and integrate the channel emulator directly with the base station and core network. This compact solution applies advanced algorithms and accurate modeling techniques to replicate real-world signal propagation conditions for comprehensive testing and validation of NTN devices.
Max Lin, ALifecom CEO, said, “We are delighted to work with SUTD to develop the solutions for next generation satellite communications. The university has created a state-of-the-art advanced infrastructure test bed, and our collaboration will help to uncover new technologies for NTN communications.”
“We believe that this partnership with ALifecom to build advanced capabilities and technologies in NTN and O-RAN will help to fortify Singapore’s satellite communications ecosystem. At the same time, it will strengthen resilience and economic capture by building key capabilities in future communications for Singapore and the world,” said Director of the FCP, SUTD Professor Tony Quek.
About ALifecom
Established in 2009, ALifecom has been dedicated to algorithm development, hardware design and software implementations to develop innovative communication testing solutions. The high-quality testing solutions from ALifecom support a range of communication protocols from 5G and NTN to WiFi and Bluetooth. ALifecom provides customers with a customized one-stop solution for functional testing, communication protocols, and RF measurements.
About SUTD
The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) is one of the world’s most innovative universities, incorporating the concepts of technology and design to deliver a truly holistic interdisciplinary experience for all of its students. It was established 15 years ago to advance knowledge and nurture technically grounded leaders and innovators to serve societal needs, through a focus on design and multi-disciplinary curriculum and research. With close to one-third of its faculty ranked amongst the top 2% of scientists in the world, SUTD has made a name for itself in various fields of research.
SUTD is also the host institution of the Future Communications Research and Development Programme (FCP), established in collaboration with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF), as part of Singapore's S$70 million initiative to future-proof Singapore’s communications and connectivity capabilities. The Future Communications Connectivity Lab (FCCLab) is the first physical R&D Lab in South-east Asia aims to accelerate cutting-edge research in future communications technologies.
