Engagedly Hosts The Much Awaited - Third Annual "People Strategy for the #FutureOfWork Virtual Conference"
The 2024 edition of the conference focuses on the theme of Managerial Excellence for Human Resource Leaders.ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engagedly, the pioneering provider of AI-powered cloud-based talent management software is thrilled to announce the third edition of its annual People Strategy for the #FutureOfWork Virtual Conference on March 22, 2024. Promising to be an engaging and insightful experience, the online virtual conference invites HR professionals and managers to explore the depths of Managerial Excellence.
Focusing on the central theme of Managerial Excellence for Human Resource Leaders, the virtual conference gathers illustrious industry experts to discuss success practices and pioneering solutions for overcoming the challenges in today’s ever-changing workplace.
Why Attend?
Amidst the backdrop of a shifting talent landscape, this conference is aimed to address the challenges faced by managers and HR professionals in our new paradigm of work, offering them strategies for team building and leadership.
The conference will delve into the following key areas:
Master the Manager's Experience: Explore essential topics such as performance optimization, career growth, and leadership agility to harness success in an ever-evolving workplace.
Future-proof Your HR Strategy: Discover insights into 2024's talent management scenarios, goal-set techniques, and the impact of technology in elevating employee experience.
Elevate Team Performance: Learn to create high-performing teams by promoting a culture of engagement, recognition, and robust support systems where every employee feels included and heard.
Draw Inspiration from Industry Leaders: Engage with success narratives from pioneering leaders in the industry and learn about their strategies for improving performance and creating an unparalleled employee experience.
Be Part of the Transformation!
This is an exceptional opportunity to gain insights from thought leaders and connect with peers committed to shaping the future of work.
"We're excited to host participants at what is set to be an extraordinary confluence of ideas and strategies aimed at equipping HR leaders for the challenges for managers as they lead the next generation of workforce.", said Sri Chellappa, CEO & Co-Founder at Engagedly.
"This event isn't just a conference; it's a leap forward for the global HR community. Engagedly’s People Strategy Virtual Conference isn't simply about discussing challenges; it's focused on creating solutions that will mold the future of our industry, starting where it matters most: managerial excellence!" shared Jacqueline Martinez, Director of Marketing at Engagedly.
For more information and to register, visit the Event Website.
About Engagedly, Inc.
Built on best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's AI-powered People+Strategy platform helps organizations build a high-performance culture. With Engagedly's E3 Platform, organizations can Execute their strategy with goals/OKRs, performance appraisals, and 360 reviews, Enable their people development with Growth Hub, 1-on-1 feedback, LMS, Mentoring/Coaching, and Engage their people with Recognition and Rewards, Employee Survey and Social Praise.
To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/
