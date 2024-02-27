Custom Power Appoints George Gerwe to Spearhead Sales and Marketing Strategy
George’s extensive experience and dynamic leadership are exactly what Custom Power needs as we deepen our market presence in the defense and medical sectors”FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Power, the premier designer and manufacturer of custom battery packs, today announced the appointment of George Gerwe as VP of Sales & Marketing to lead the company's rapidly accelerating global growth initiatives. George brings over 30 years of experience within the battery and electronics industry, including a 14-year tenure at RRC Power Solutions, where he led their North American operations.
— Brian Goodman, Chief Operating Officer at Custom Power
"George’s extensive experience and dynamic leadership are exactly what Custom Power needs as we deepen our market presence in the defense and medical sectors," stated Brian Goodman, Chief Operating Officer at Custom Power. "His impressive track record of driving growth makes him the perfect choice to lead our sales and marketing efforts during this exciting phase of our international expansion."
Since being acquired by Solid State PLC (LSE: SOLI "Solid State") in 2022, Custom Power has strengthened its customer relationships with top-tier defense and medical customers in the USA and now plans to extend its reach into UK and EU markets. George will be pivotal in forging new alliances and launching initiatives to ensure Custom Power’s innovative custom solutions reach a wider international audience supporting highly customized, mission-critical power solutions.
About Custom Power
For over 50 years, Custom Power has led the way in designing and manufacturing specialized battery packs and advanced battery management systems. Serving critical industries such as medical, aerospace, defense, and industrial, our expert team of design engineers works closely with customers, utilizing a wide range of chemistry technologies to create the ideal battery solution. We provide both primary and secondary products, adhering to international standards including UL, IEC, CE, and CSA. As an ISO 9001, AS9100, and ITAR registered company, Custom Power is dedicated to offering unmatched quality and versatility in our battery solutions.
To learn more about Custom Power, visit: http://www.custompower.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
George gerwe
Custom Power
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn