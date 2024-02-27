Merapar Opens USA Office and Hires Media & Entertainment Technology Experts Dan DAlessandro and Mike Buckley

Mike Dallesandro, VP Sales, Merapar Merapar Logo

Merapar Opens USA Office to better engineer costs out and value in for media tech projects in N. America

Every Media & Entertainment organization, wherever they are in the video value chain, is looking to engineer costs out, while engineering value in.” — Alex Terpstra, CEO, Merapar.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merapar, the media technology and cloud software pioneer, today announced that it has initiated its next growth phase by opening a North America office and hiring Dan DAlessandro as VP Sales and Mike Buckley VP Operations to drive the company’s North American market presence and build upon its existing impressive customer base.

Merapar’s customer growth journey in North America with Video Operators and Broadcasters including Comcast Sky, NBCUniversal, PBS, and Warner Bros. Discovery has been supported by technology experts from Merapar’s LATAM and European Engineering Centers. Opening an office in North America supports Merapar’s ethos to have its key talent close to its customers for agile engagement and delivery.

Dan and Mike are looking forward to meeting existing and prospective customers at NAB Show 2024, where Merapar is exhibiting as part of the AWS Partner Village (West Hall).

“Every Media & Entertainment organisation, wherever they are in the video value chain, is looking to engineer costs out, while engineering value in,” says Alex Terpstra, CEO, Merapar. “This demands the broad technology skills and deep domain expertise in cloud and legacy on-premise environments that Merapar has developed through delivering projects for global media and entertainment companies. The increased demand for our offering makes now the right time to support our fantastic American customers with local account management and engineering delivery. I am delighted that Dan and Mike have chosen to join us to open our US office and propel our business forward,” concluded Alex Terpstra.

“Mike and I are super excited to be joining Merapar at this extraordinary point of inflexion in the media & entertainment and software industries. There is a perfect storm of economic pressures, technology evolution and media revolution that is driving enormous cost-driven rationalization in technology strategies, engineering talent and delivery models. Monolithic platforms and teams just cannot provide the rapid, agile execution that Merapar can and which the market needs,” says Dan DAlessandro, VP Sales.

Mike Buckley, VP Operations, commented: “Merapar’s operating model for fast engagement and rapid time-to-proof combined with a stellar track record of supporting blue-chip entertainment companies is unique. Our Merapar Development Kits, which accelerate product development, while protecting customer control, support that model. In summary, we’re quicker, we’re better, and we avoid vendor lock-in. What’s not to like?”

Prior to joining Merapar, Dan DAlessandro was at Mediakind as Senior Sales Leader & Business Development Expert. Before this he held senior positions at Harmonic, Fabrix, Ericsson, Scopus Networks and started his career at Lucent. Mike Buckley also joins from Mediakind, where he was Director of Sales Engineering. Prior to this, Mike held senior roles at Ericsson, TANDBERG Television, Time Warner Cable and Pace. Mike started his career at Motorola.

About Merapar

Merapar is a technology consulting and software engineering firm with deep domain expertise in cloud and media. Their consultants and engineers are highly experienced in cloud-native technologies, combining this with advanced software development techniques and agile methodologies. Merapar enables their customers to transform their business to the latest Infrastructure as a Service (laaS) technologies, iteratively, and at speed. Merapar has many leading media & entertainment customers, including the BBC, Liberty Global, NBCUniversal, PBS, Sky and Warner Bros. Discovery. Merapar is headquartered in The Netherlands and has operations in the UK, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Albania, Chile, Brazil, and the USA.

