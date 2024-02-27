Remarks by U.S. Ambassador Blome at the Breaking Barriers Through Diversity and Inclusivity Conference (February 26, 2024)

Marriott Hotel, Islamabad (February 26, 2024)

AMBASSADOR BLOME: It is a great pleasure to join you this morning at the Breaking Barriers Through Diversity and Inclusivity Conference. It’s wonderful to see representatives from the fourteen U.S. minority-serving institutions and the All-Pakistan Women Universities Consortium. Diversity is the cornerstone of progress and innovation. President Biden has underscored that in America “Diversity is our strength, the promise of America is that it is big enough for everyone to succeed.”

In a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected, our ability to embrace and celebrate our differences is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity. It is through diversity that we gain access to a multitude of perspectives, ideas, and talents, propelling us forward into a brighter and more inclusive future.

Today, we celebrate diversity in all its forms. Regional. Cultural. Linguistic. Ethnic. Age. Religious belief. Gender, and others. In particular, we focus on the essential role of women in society and the importance of advancing women’s inclusion. I would like to extend gratitude to the many partners here today who are driving us toward a more inclusive world.

The empowerment of women is not just an issue of gender; it is a human rights issue and an economic imperative. The evidence is clear – societies that invest in and empower women reap the rewards of improved education, health, and economic outcomes. When women are given equal opportunities, communities thrive, economies prosper, and nations progress.

Women’s inclusion is crucial not just for economic benefits but also for societal progress. Women play a crucial role in promoting peace and stability. Studies have shown that when women are involved in peace processes, the resulting agreements are more durable and sustainable. Their unique perspectives and experiences bring a different dimension to conflict resolution, fostering inclusivity and long-lasting solutions.

The United States is committed to supporting Pakistan in its efforts to advance diversity in all its forms. We will continue to collaborate on initiatives that promote diversity, including programs focused on education, healthcare, and economic development. Through partnerships between our governments, civil society, and the private sector, we can create lasting change that benefits us all.

This conference marks a significant stride in aligning with the United States’ commitment to Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion and our joint development objectives. It serves as a platform to elevate local research, specifically focusing on inclusive approaches to climate resilience and advancing women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship. Furthermore, it reinforces our commitment to collaborate with Pakistan on climate smart agriculture, clean energy, and water–all fundamental to the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework.

Today, as we grapple with climate change and disaster management, we acknowledge the indispensable role of everyone present, especially women and academia, in crafting solutions the many challenges we face. Given the unequal impacts of climate change, the unique contributions from Pakistani women universities offer promising insights into challenges and opportunities.

To our distinguished guests from American universities, thank you for traveling all this way and for your leadership in sharing your expertise with our partners in Pakistani universities. I eagerly anticipate the conference outcomes and the potential breakthroughs arising from your collaborative efforts. Let’s turn these discussions into actions that accelerate meaningful change.

In closing, I commend everyone involved in this effort to create a more inclusive society. Your commitment and engagement are invaluable to our collective pursuit of diversity and inclusion. Together, we can strive to expand these efforts to create a future where everyone is included in solving the challenges we face. It is my hope that initiatives like this will be transformative and enlightening.

Thank you, and I wish you all a highly productive and impactful conference ahead.

###