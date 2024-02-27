Submit Release
Marshall Islands Athletics Federation were awarded an International Athletics Foundation (IAF) Grant in 2022 in preparation for the Micronesian Games

Marshall Islands Athletics Federation were awarded an International Athletics Foundation (IAF) Grant in 2022 in preparation for the Micronesian Games to be held in Majuro.  Unfortunately Covid and delays to the Stadium, amongst other factors have meant that the Games that were originally to be held in 2022 had to be postponed!  The Games will now be held in 15-24 June 2024, with Track and Field featuring for three days between 20-22 June.

The equipment, supported by the IAF, has now arrived in Majuro and is ready to go for the Games as well as being used for local Marshall Islands Athletics’ competitions. 

The Marshall Islands Athletics Federation, wishes to acknowledge the incredible financial support offered by the IAF, in allowing them to ensure that certified equipment is used at the Games and that the equipment ensures a long legacy for the sport of Athletics in the Marshall Islands.

