Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The pharmacovigilance market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pharmacovigilance market size is predicted to reach $14.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%.

The growth in the pharmacovigilance market is due to the increasing research and development activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest pharmacovigilance market share. Major players in the pharmacovigilance market include IQVIA, Cognizant, ICON PLC, Accenture PLC, PAREXEL International Corporation., United BioSource LLC, ArisGlobal, Quanticate.

Pharmacovigilance Market Segments

•By Type: Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring, EHR Mining

•By Service Provider: In-House, Contract Outsourcing

•By Process Flow: Case Data Management, Signal Detection, Risk Management System

•By Clinical Trial Phases: Preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

•By End User: Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global pharmacovigilance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5928&type=smp

Pharmacovigilance refers to the science and practices involved in the identification, evaluation, comprehension, and mitigation of side effects and other medical/vaccination-related issues. It is used to determine whether a drug's advantages outweigh its hazards, and it doesn't end once the drugs are approved.

Read More On The Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacovigilance-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pharmacovigilance Market Characteristics

3. Pharmacovigilance Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pharmacovigilance Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pharmacovigilance Market Size And Growth

……

27. Pharmacovigilance Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pharmacovigilance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharma-microbiology-testing-kits-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-excipient-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Unleashing the Future: Industry 4.0 Market Insights and Technological Revolution