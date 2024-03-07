Property Management Software Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The property management software market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Property Management Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the property management software market size is predicted to reach $2.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The growth in the property management software market is due to the increase in investments in smart cities. North America region is expected to hold the largest property management software market share. Major players in the property management software market include AppFolio Inc., Console Australia Pty Ltd., CoreLogic Inc., Entrata Inc., InnQuest Software Corporation, IQware Inc., RealPage Inc.

Property Management Software Market Segments
• By Deployment: Cloud, On-premise
• By Application: Residential, Commercial
• By End-User: Housing Associations, Property Managers/Agents, Property Investors, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global property management software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Property management software refers to a software application used to manage hotels and other types of rental homes for businesses. To plan, coordinate, and carry out the daily tasks and transactions required in the lodging industry, PMS offers a centralized computer system. It reduces the amount of manual effort required for rent collection, maintenance, and repair scheduling.

1. Executive Summary
2. Property Management Software Market Characteristics
3. Property Management Software Market Trends And Strategies
4. Property Management Software Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Property Management Software Market Size And Growth
27. Property Management Software Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Property Management Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

