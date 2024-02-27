HRbrain.ai Unveils Critical DE&I Insights in European Workplaces from Global Study
The insights from our comprehensive study serve as a clarion call for HR leaders and executives across Europe.”TEXAS, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRbrain.ai, a leader in AI-powered HR solutions, today announced the release of significant findings from a comprehensive study on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) and pay equity across workplaces in Europe. Extracted from a larger global analysis that spans North America and Europe, this report aims to spotlight the urgent need for European companies to advance their DE&I efforts and rectify pay equity disparities, fostering a more inclusive, productive, and forward-thinking corporate culture. The full report is available for free at StateOfWorkToday.com
Key Findings:
55% of European employees believe their company effectively implements DE&I policies, indicating a significant disconnect between policy and practice.
76% of the workforce weighs a company's commitment to DE&I heavily in their job acceptance decisions, highlighting DE&I's essential role in attracting talent.
A mere 30% of European employees feel their companies' internal communications are unbiased and inclusive, underscoring the critical need for transparency and inclusivity in internal messaging to foster a culture of trust and belonging.
Furthermore, 53% of European employees report not feeling their voices are heard within the workplace, pointing to a significant area for improvement in communication and inclusivity.
23% of European workers are actively looking for a new job outside the company.
70% of European workers believe that the company’s sustainability practices are important and well-implemented.
61% of Europeans are concerned about the negative impact of AI on their job.
Employees who perceive their workplace policies as not inclusive are twice as likely to be actively looking for new employment opportunities elsewhere. This statistic underscores the importance of not only establishing DE&I policies but ensuring they are tangibly felt and beneficial to the workforce, impacting both employee satisfaction and retention significantly.
Tim Glowa, CEO and Founder of HRbrain.ai, asserts, "The insights from our comprehensive study serve as a clarion call for HR leaders and executives across Europe. The path forward involves a committed, actionable approach to DE&I that transcends mere policy to affect real change within the organizational culture. HRbrain.ai stands ready to assist companies in navigating these challenges, leveraging our AI-powered solutions to foster a more equitable and inclusive work environment.”
HR Brain has developed similar studies for the US market and these can be available upon request.
About HRbrain.ai
HRbrain.ai leverages cutting-edge AI technology to transform workforce management, with a focus on enhancing corporate culture, ensuring pay equity, and harnessing the benefits of diversity. Visit www.HRbrain.ai for more information.
About the State of Work Today study
Data for this survey was collected between January 8-19, 2024, on behalf of HRbrain.ai. The total sample size was 6,037, with 2,016 respondents from Canada, 2,009 from the USA, and 2,012 from Europe, including the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and The Netherlands. In Canada, the survey was provided in both English and French to accommodate bilingual respondents. All respondents were employed full time and worked for companies with 100 employees or more. The free report is available at Stateofworktoday.com
