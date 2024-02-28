Wallet Factory Launches Innovative Rewards Platform to Boost Customer Loyalty and Sales
An embedded finance provider, has introduced its Rewards Platform to help retail, finance, power, and utility businesses improve customer loyalty strategies.
Adopt our innovative Rewards Platform to boost customer loyalty strategies. Personalized rewards drive engagement and retention, vital for businesses in retail, finance, power, and utilities.”WROCLAW, POLAND, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Wallet Factory, a leading embedded fintech and wallet-as-a-service provider, today announced the launch of its new Rewards Platform based on a Rewards-as-a-Service (RaaS) model. Designed to drive higher customer engagement, retention and spending, the platform offers businesses in finance, retail and other sectors a turnkey solution to implement highly personalized loyalty and rewards programs.
— Mikhail Miro, CEO of Wallet Factory
The Rewards Platform stands out for its sophisticated options unavailable in generic loyalty software.
Two flagship program types include:
1. Coalition Loyalty program, enabling a business to launch and monetize a single loyalty program with personalized rewards across many merchant partners.
2. Multi-Tenant Loyalty product option that allows companies to efficiently run multiple separate rewards initiatives, that are easily controlled and managed, all from one single place.
Both are built on Wallet Factory’s proprietary Multi-Level Segmentation engine, empowering brands to define rewards criteria and benefits tailored to micro-segments of end-customers based on rich profile attributes, behaviors and other dimensions.
The flexible cloud-based Rewards Platform enables companies to easily set up and manage feature-rich coalition and multi-tenant programs, with advanced segmentation capabilities to target customers. The system supports customizing rewards criteria and benefits based on various parameters including user profile, purchase history, frequency, ticket size and more.
According to Mikhail Miro, CEO of Wallet Factory, “Our mission is to empower enterprises across industries to cultivate stronger brand loyalty among customers. This new platform makes it seamless to deliver uniquely tailored rewards that resonate with each customer. The resulting growth in engagement, lifetime value and advocacy delivers compelling ROI.”
Offered on the RaaS delivery model, Wallet Factory’s Rewards Platform integrates robust tools for insights, multi-channel communications, promotions, gamification and more. The company also backs the software with expert professional services to ensure smooth configuration and ongoing optimization.
As part of a strategic expansion focus on high-growth emerging markets, Wallet Factory is currently exploring partnership opportunities across the GCC region. “We welcome conversations to collaborate with banks, merchants, telcos and other businesses seeking innovative loyalty solutions tailored for the local markets,” added Inna Pushkarenko, VP of Business Development.
About Wallet Factory
Wallet Factory is an award-winning embedded fintech company founded in 2016 and trusted by leading enterprises globally to deliver secure, scalable digital wallets and payment solutions including white label wallets, rewards platforms and other products enabling the future of digital finance and commerce. Learn more at www.walletfactory.com.
Contact:
Mikhail Miro, CEO
Email: michael.miro@walletfactory.com
Inna Pushkarenko, VP Business Development
Email: inna.pushkarenko@walletfactory.com
Mikhail Miro
Wallet Factory
+1 415-830-3669
team@walletfactory.com
About Wallet Factory