Germanten Hospital unveils state-of-the-art Cardiology & Cath Lab, Orthopedic Block & Robotic Joint Replacement Facility

Germanten Hospitals has expanded its services with a new Cardiology Department, Cath Lab, and Orthopedic Block & Robotic Joint Replacement Facility.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Germanten Hospitals is delighted to announce the inauguration of its new Cardiology Department, Cath Lab, and Orthopedic Block & Robotic Joint Replacement Facility. The ceremony was graced by the esteemed Honourable Health Minister, Shri Damodar Raja Narsimha Garu on February 22nd, 2024, at Attapur, adding an aura of significance to the event.

During the inauguration, Shri Damodar Raja Narsimha Garu emphasized the pivotal role of ethical healthcare and advanced technology in shaping the future of medicine. He expressed optimism about Hyderabad's potential to emerge as a prominent hub for medical tourism in India, which resonates deeply with Germanten Hospitals.

The presence of Shri Damodar Raja Narsimha Garu served as a source of inspiration for Germanten Hospitals' dedicated doctors and staff, reinforcing their commitment to providing unparalleled healthcare that aligns with both ethical standards and cutting-edge technology.

Germanten Hospitals extends its heartfelt appreciation to its exceptional team of doctors and staff, whose unwavering dedication forms the foundation of its success. The hospital also expresses sincere thanks to all the well-wishers for their continuous support throughout this transformative journey.

Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan, Chairman & Managing Director of Germanten Hospitals and Senior Orthopedic Joint Replacement Surgeon, spoke about the newly introduced Robotic Joint Replacement System at Germanten Hospitals. He stated that the system is the most advanced in technology, With this advanced system, procedures can be performed accurately, even in complex and challenging conditions.

With this expansion, Germanten Hospitals is poised to elevate healthcare standards and make a substantial contribution to the healthcare landscape in Hyderabad and beyond.

About Germanten Hospitals:

Germanten Hospitals is a leading healthcare institution committed to providing superior and innovative medical care. With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team, Germanten Hospitals aims to redefine healthcare excellence.