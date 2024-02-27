Serenus.AI Unveils Patented Generative AI System, Transforming Patients’ Referrals and Prioritization of Waiting lists
Serenus.AI is a game-changer in the healthcare industry. By leveraging the power of Generative AI, we are advancing the quality and equality of healthcare delivery.”NEW YORK, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serenus.AI, a trailblazer in healthcare technology, announced the launch of Serenus.AI PPW™, a revolutionary Generative AI system designed to streamline patients’ referrals before medical procedures and treatments, with a primary focus on prioritizing patients' waiting lists.
Serenus.AI PPW™ stands as a trailblazing solution, as it is the first and only Generative AI system tailored specifically for patients’ referrals. This groundbreaking technology equips healthcare professionals with real-time, evidence-based clinical pathways, elevating the standard of care, optimizing operational efficiencies, and preserving valuable resources.
CEO and Co-Founder of Serenus.AI, Hillary Orly Harel, shares about the innovative product, stating, "Serenus.AI PPW™ is a game-changer in the healthcare industry. By leveraging the power of Generative AI, we are not only addressing the critical need to prioritize patients' waiting lists but also advancing the quality and equality of healthcare delivery."
The global challenge of long patient waiting lists presents a significant barrier to timely access to healthcare services worldwide. These lists, often plagued by inefficiencies and resource limitations, force individuals to endure prolonged periods of uncertainty and suffering while awaiting necessary medical attention. Factors contributing to these lengthy queues include a shortage of healthcare professionals, inadequate infrastructure, and uneven distribution of resources. Furthermore, demographic shifts, such as aging populations and increasing rates of chronic illnesses, exacerbate the strain on healthcare systems, further elongating waiting times.
Addressing this challenge requires comprehensive strategies that prioritize resource allocation, streamline administrative processes, and promote preventive healthcare measures to mitigate the growing burden on healthcare systems and improve the overall well-being of patients.
While maintaining professionals' independent discretion, the system actively implements and promotes the best medical practices, ensuring that professionals have access to the most up-to-date and effective clinical pathways. By optimizing the flow of patient history and data, Serenus.AI PPW™ facilitates seamless communication and collaboration among healthcare professionals, ultimately leading to enhanced patient care.
One of the standout features of Serenus.AI PPW™ is its ability to prioritize patients' waiting lists, addressing a critical need in healthcare systems globally. This ensures that patients with urgent needs receive prompt attention and care.
The implementation of evidence-based clinical pathways through Serenus.AI PPW™ contributes to improved patient outcomes, fostering a higher standard of care across various medical procedures and treatments.
The Serenus.AI system is meticulously designed to seamlessly integrate across diverse medical fields and procedures, meeting the unique requirements of each medical partner. With its adaptive capabilities, this innovative platform ensures precision and efficiency in addressing the distinct needs inherent to various medical specialties. Whether in primary care, surgery, oncology, or any other discipline, Serenus.AI's versatility empowers healthcare professionals to optimize patient referrals and prioritize waiting lists with unparalleled accuracy. By flexibly adapting to the intricacies of different medical contexts, the system enhances collaboration between healthcare providers, streamlines workflow processes, and ultimately elevates the standard of care across the healthcare landscape.
The launch of Serenus.AI PPW™ marks a pivotal moment in healthcare technology, highlighting Serenus.AI's commitment to advancing patient care, promoting best medical practices, and providing tangible solutions to challenges faced by healthcare professionals.
About Serenus.AI
Serenus.AI developed a Generative AI based patented technology for personalized medical treatment decisions, while prioritizing patients’ waiting lists. Its unique system was developed to empower healthcare professionals, health systems and payers with all the necessary information to improve medical decisions, saving lives and valuable resources.
The Serenus.AI team comprises a formidable alliance of leading medical experts and seasoned machine learning specialists, collaborating synergistically in the advancement of this groundbreaking innovation. With their collective expertise and interdisciplinary approach, these professionals work hand in hand, leveraging their respective strengths to drive the development of Serenus.AI forward.
One hundred and twenty years of clinical knowledge, along with machine learning expertise, were invested in the innovative system. This system utilizes unique algorithms that replicate the decision-making process of top and objective physicians. It integrates the best and most updated medical practices, professionals' knowledge, and machine learning technologies. The innovative solution was already validated in practice and the company is currently active in Israel, UK, and the US with leading stakeholders in the healthcare field.
Serenus.AI was lately announced as a finalist in the highly esteemed EIT Digital CHAMPIONS program, co-founded by the European Union.
