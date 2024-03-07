Vidovo Launches Influencer Discovery Tool With AI Features
Vidovo simplifies influencer search and automates outreach messages to streamline collaboration.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidovo, a dynamic, end-to-end platform that takes all the hassle out of finding and working with creators, has added a new influencer search tool to redefine how brands can source authentic, user-generated content (UGC). Aimed at brands as well as creators and micro-influencers, the platform’s most recent addition will make it even easier for brands and UGC creators to connect.
This new influencer search feature boasts a user-friendly interface that simplifies the discovery and collaboration process. Brands have access to a robust, filtering system that will match them with the most relevant influencers. Another standout feature that has brands excited about the potential of this new tool is the AI features that can generate outreach messages automatically.
According to Elijah Khasabo, co-founder of Vidovo, finding influencers who align with a brand’s values and goals is the biggest challenge brands face when incorporating UGC into their marketing campaigns. To complicate influencer discovery further, brands also need to ensure that influencers’ audience demographics align with their own target market.
He explains, “Influencer marketing can boost or break your brand, depending on the influencers you choose. The key lies in collaborating with influencers who genuinely resonate with your product and brand. This ensures that promotions remain authentic and maintain the trust of your audience, ultimately safeguarding your brand's reputation. Vidovo addresses this by providing tools that help brands identify influencers based on detailed criteria.”
Based in Chicago, Vidovo was founded in 2023 by Elijah Khasabo and Channing Defoe. The partners met while Channing was working on an AI iOS mobile application and needed to source content for his mobile app. Elijah was running a promising UGC agency at the time. The two of them saw the need for more products in the growing creator economy which Goldman Sachs estimates will be at $470 billion by 2027.
Elijah Khasabo
Vidovo
elijah@vidovo.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn