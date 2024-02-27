MOU on Labor Cooperation: Remarks of USDOL Deputy Assistant Secretary Patricia Silvey

Remarks for USDOL Deputy Assistant Secretary Patricia Silvey

At

MOU Signing Ceremony, Ulaanbaatar

February 26, 2024

(As Prepared)

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests,

It is an honor to be here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, signing the Memorandum of Understanding on Labor Cooperation between the United States of America and Mongolia. This MOU signifies a new chapter towards fostering dialogue and collaboration on labor issues between our two nations. I would like to thank the MFA for hosting the delegations from both sides.

I would also like to thank and acknowledge the presence of Deputy Minister Zulpkhar and Deputy Minister Uyanga from Mongolia, as well as US Ambassador Buangan. Your presence underscores the importance of the partnership between our countries in promoting employment, decent work, and internationally recognized worker rights.

The United States and Mongolia share a rich history of diplomatic engagement and cultural exchange. Since then, we have developed close cooperation through trade, education and military exchanges. Today, we are adding a new chapter to this history through a joint effort aimed at protecting our workers and lifting worker voice.

This MOU signifies our commitment to implementing the new International Labour Organization (ILO) fundamental principle and right at work related to ensuring a safe and healthy work environment. It establishes a framework for cooperation in promoting work safety and health, adhering to international labor standards, improving employment standards and regulations, enhancing labor inspection systems, and promoting quality jobs and social protection for workers.

Cooperation under this MOU will take various forms, including exchanging information on successful policies and programs, providing assistance on labor standards and regulations, conducting discussions and dialogues between officials and experts, exchanging visits for dialogues and training, and collaborating with international organizations.

I am confident that through this partnership, we will be able to promote decent work, protect worker rights, and contribute to the economic development of both our nations.

Thank you.

