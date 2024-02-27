Manchin, Braun Statement On Two Week Delay Of National Labor Relations Board Joint Employer Rule

February 26, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Mike Braun (R-IN) released the following statement after a federal judge in Texas delayed the effective date of the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB) joint employer final rule from February 26 to March 11, 2024. The new joint employer rule would force liability on companies for another business’ employees even if they do not directly oversee them.

“While this two-week delay of the rule’s effective date is a good step in the right direction and will provide small businesses across the country with more time to prepare for these disruptions, we will not stop working to permanently block its implementation. The NLRB has made clear its willingness to harm thousands of small businesses, their employees, and the surrounding communities, and Congress must now act to prevent it. We encourage our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support the Congressional Review Act resolution to overturn the rule and return our attention to commonsense, bipartisan policies that empower small businesses to do what they do best: create jobs, present new opportunities for workers and their families, and help our economy thrive.”

A timeline of Senator Manchin’s work to oppose the joint employer rule: