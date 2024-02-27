Limit Break's Payment Processor and ERC721C Standard Power Ethereum Marketplace launched by Magic Eden & Yuga Labs

Limit Break, the Force Behind the New Magic Eden Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a ground-breaking moment for the NFT industry, Limit Break’s Payment Processor and ERC721C, with additional contributions from Reservoir, are the driving force behind the forthcoming Ethereum-based NFT Marketplace launched by Magic Eden and Yuga Labs. This underscores Limit Break’s leading role in revolutionizing how creator royalties are enforced and managed in the digital space.

Limit Break has been at the forefront of delivering fully featured royalty enforcing alternatives for the creator community, distinguishing itself from marketplaces like Blur and OpenSea that considered creator royalties to be strictly voluntary. The Payment Processor and ERC721C protocols have garnered recognition across the NFT industry as the only full-proof solution to ensure that dynamic royalty payments are consistently honored, free from the interference from these marketplaces. This robust infrastructure provided by Limit Break equips Yuga and Magic Eden with the essential tools to ensure fair compensation for creators, providing them with the necessary protections in a dynamic and evolving digital landscape.

Gabriel Leydon, CEO of Limit Break, stated, "We are thrilled to see Magic Eden and Yuga Labs adopt Limit Break's ERC721C and Payment Processor. Our team has been diligently working on building the tech and their adoption underscores the value of our technology. Limit Break is committed to driving innovation and we look forward to shaping the future of web3.”

This development marks a milestone in the NFT industry, with Limit Break's technology serving as the linchpin for Yuga and Magic Eden's initiative. It paves the way for a more transparent and just digital economy, where the value of creative work is duly recognized and rewarded, thanks to the foundational technologies provided by Limit Break and Reservoir.

Jack Lu, CEO and co-founder of Magic Eden, commented, “Creators are the cornerstone of our community. Our partnership with Yuga Labs and the support from Limit Break and Reservoir is fundamental to our mission of safeguarding creators' royalties. We're committed to supporting creators to build a healthy, flourishing ecosystem.”

Following this announcement, Limit Break, Reservoir, Magic Eden and Yuga Labs are continuing to gear up for the launch of the new creator-first Ethereum marketplace some time in the near future.

About Limit Break

Limit Break is a leader of web3 technology innovation, driven by passion, deep expertise, and a commitment to impeccable craft. Since Launching DigiDaigaku in August 2022 Limit Break has pioneered new forms of utility, inspiring innovators to embrace the bold technological developments that will shape the future of in-game economies and interoperability. In March 2023, Limit Break acquired FreeNFT, a platform that distributes Free NFTs to make web3 more accessible to traditional users, ensuring a seamless web3 experience for a broader audience. In parallel, Limit Break is a free-to-play game developer, poised to usher in the next generation of massive mobile hit titles.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform driving the next billion users to web3.Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga's initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they've made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.



