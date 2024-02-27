Boston Personal Injury Law Firm Moves to Franklin MA to Serve the MetroWest Area
Personal Injury legal services become needed when a person suffers injuries and damage due to the negligence of another person or the negligence of a business.
Your claim is handled by me personally through the successful resolution of the claim. It is not handed off to another attorney or law firm. I personally care for you, your family, and your claim.”FRANKLIN, MA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Daniel J. Cardinal of the Franklin Law Group MA, LLC, has specialized in Personal Injury services for over 30 years. Recently, Attorney Cardinal moved his law practice from the Boston/Brookline area to Franklin to better serve his community in the MetroWest area.
— Daniel J. Cardinal
Compensation is applicable to all victims of an event that result in damage. This extends beyond the not-at-fault party. This means that the parents, spouse, or children could also be entitled to Personal Injury compensation from the negligent party’s insurance company.
Spouses, parents and children of the injured victim of negligence, are entitled to money damages and are encouraged to create a claim for these damages. Massachusetts Statute Chapter 231, Section 85X controls these claims for spousal, child, or parent loss of consortium. These three groups can claim damages for having to miss work while they care for their injured family member. Dependent children can also claim compensation if a dependent child has lost a parent’s love/guidance/affection because of an accident, and that the parent’s injuries has created short term, long term or permanent changes to that parent-child relationship. Compensation for these injuries is obtained through the negligent party’s auto insurance, homeowners insurance, or business insurance.
In the case of Personal Injury claims & coverage in motor vehicle accidents, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts requires all vehicles to maintain four separate areas of compulsory insurance coverage. These four areas include Personal Injury Protection (PIP), Bodily Injury Caused by an Uninsured Auto, Bodily Injury to Others, and Damage to Someone Else’s Property. Beyond this compulsory auto insurance coverage, a Massachusetts auto insurance policy will likely have additional optional coverages.
In Massachusetts, there are no set values for Personal Injury claims. The not-at-fault party or their family must bring their claims against the negligent party’s insurance company within three years of the date of the incident and seek to settle these claims with the help of an experienced personal injury attorney. If settlement is not likely to occur, then the claim can be filed in court and the value of the claim will be decided by a jury.
For over 30 years, Attorney Daniel Cardinal has dedicated his career to representing the victims of Personal Injury cases. Attorney Cardinal's decision to relocate his practice from Brookline to the Franklin-MetroWest area was motivated by his personal desire to expand his support for the victims of personal injuries to the community where he lives and has raised his own family.
Attorney Cardinal highly values the safety of his loved ones and carries this same conviction into his work with Personal Injury victims. His years of commitment to his clients and community showcase Attorney Cardinal’s desire to provide personal service to his clients, ensuring they receive the maximum compensation they deserve.
Attorney Cardinal has been practicing personal injury law and automobile insurance law for over 30 years. "At Franklin Law Group your claim is handled by me personally from the initial meeting through the successful resolution of the claim. Your claim is not handed off to another attorney or referred to another law firm. I personally care for you, your family, and your claim.” Attorney Cardinal's success is the success of his clients.
