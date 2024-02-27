FRIENDLY BRAND and The Smoker's Club Cultivate Coast-to-Coast Collaboration
This collaboration transcends a simple product launch. It's about building a relationship, fostering a community, and offering a complete journey for true cannabis connoisseurs.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two titans of cannabis culture, FRIENDLY BRAND and The Smoker's Club, are joining forces to bring a unique, end-to-end experience to California connoisseurs. This first-of-its-kind collaboration bridges the gap between premium cannabis, vibrant music, and sophisticated lifestyles creating a New York City vibe in Weed Mecca California, offering a true adventure for the senses.
The story began in 2020, when a chance encounter between FRIENDLY BRAND's CEO, Darrin Gatto, and The Smoker's Club founder Jonny Shipes, facilitated by mutual friend Zain Nadeem, sparked a vision. Recognizing the potential for a synergy unlike any other, they embarked on a journey of collaboration.
Over the next two years, Jared Liner, COO of The Smoker's Club, and Darrin tirelessly refined design concepts, culminating in stunning packaging designed by renowned artist Jesse California. This artistic expression seamlessly intertwines the brand identities, reflecting the deep connection at the heart of the partnership.
But the collaboration goes far beyond aesthetics. Featuring specially curated cannabis strains boasting "ultra-unique terpene profiles," the offering caters to the most discerning palates. This meticulous selection reflects the dedication to crafting an exceptional experience that extends beyond the initial product.
"This collaboration transcends a simple product launch," says Darrin Gatto. "It's about building a relationship, fostering a community, and offering a complete journey for true cannabis connoisseurs."
Jonny Shipes echoes this sentiment: "We've poured our passion and expertise into every detail, creating a vibe that captures the essence of The Smoker's Club and infuses it with the California spirit. This isn't just a product; it's an experience."
This landmark collaboration marks FRIENDLY BRAND's first-ever "All-In-One" offering, highlighting its commitment to pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations. Available only in select licensed California retailers, it's poised to become a coveted collector's item and a must-have for discerning cannabis enthusiasts.
To celebrate this exciting coast-to-coast connection, FRIENDLY BRAND and The Smoker’s Club will be hosting exclusive launch events and product demos, the first one on February 28th in the Bay Area, with more events throughout the state. Stay tuned for further details and registration information in the coming days! These immersive experiences will offer attendees a sneak peek into the collaboration, featuring product demonstrations, and the opportunity to connect with the teams behind both brands. Mark your calendars and don't miss out on this chance to be among the first to experience the magic of this unique partnership.
About FRIENDLY BRAND
FRIENDLY BRAND is a California-based cannabis company dedicated to cultivating exceptional experiences through premium flower, innovative products, and an unwavering commitment to its community. The iconic, self-funded, legacy cannabis company created California’s first 100% Liquid Live resin cartridge in the market in 2017. FRIENDLY BRAND, formerly Friendly Farms, believes the market demands consistent and natural true full-spectrum oil products that consumers can trust.
About The Smoker's Club
Over the last decade, The Smoker's Club has grown from a tour, starting with the legendary 2010 tour featuring Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T, Mac Miller, Currensy, Nipsey Hussle, to a multi-city semi-annual festival, clothing company, and cannabis brand. The Smoker’s Club Trees was launched focusing on premium-grade cannabis products. Currently selling in premier retailers throughout the California market, The Smoker’s Club Trees has expanded with distribution in the Midwest. The Smoker’s Club cannabis line continues to grow with new strains, collaborations, edibles, beverages, brick-and-mortar locations, and genetics currently in the works. Fans love The Smoker’s Club Trees brand because of its fun and inclusive approach to cannabis culture.
