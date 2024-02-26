GEORGIA, February 26 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp today joined President and Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and President and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America José Muñoz to celebrate Hyundai Motor Group’s (HMG) historic and positive impact on the State of Georgia while providing an update on the progress of its Metaplant America. The facility will officially start vehicle production in the fourth quarter of this year.

“For decades, Hyundai Motor Group has been an incredible partner to our state, and we knew exactly what kind of historic benefits a project like this would bring to hardworking Georgians when we first began talks with HMG,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Hyundai is with us at the table, helping us recruit businesses, giving back to our communities, and working with our world-class colleges and universities to connect more Georgians with great opportunities. We share a focus on the future, and we're excited for what our long-term partnership will bring for the coastal region and all of Georgia.”

Hyundai and Genesis electric vehicles, including the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, GV60, and Electrified GV70, and the hydrogen-powered XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck - which will be used for logistics needs between Hyundai’s manufacturing facilities and suppliers - were on display outside the State Capitol throughout the day. Governor Kemp officially declared February 26 as Hyundai Day throughout the state, while the General Assembly passed a Resolution commending Hyundai Motor Group’s dedication to the State of Georgia and recognizing February 26 as Hyundai Day at the State Capitol.

“Georgia is like a second home to us,” said José Muñoz, President and Global COO, Hyundai Motor Company, and President and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. “On behalf of all of us at Hyundai Motor Group, we are very proud that Hyundai’s investments in Georgia will create tens of thousands of great paying American jobs and bring tens of billions of dollars in economic impact for decades to come. Thank you to our partners and to the great people of Georgia for your support and for making us feel so much at home.”

Since the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) project was announced in May 2022, LG Energy Solution was named as the joint venture partner in the manufacture of battery components, and an additional expansion of the battery facility was announced. In addition, Hyundai and SK On are building an EV battery manufacturing facility in Bartow County that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S. plants. Since the initial announcement of HMGMA’s location, Hyundai Motor Group’s planned investment in Georgia has reached more than $12.6 billion, bringing with it the creation of 12,000 direct, long-term jobs.

Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns, along with legislative leaders from both chambers, Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, local elected and economic officials from the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, and numerous company representatives joined the celebration, echoing the significance of the statewide impact.

"I applaud Governor Brian Kemp, our state agencies, and the University System of Georgia, especially Georgia Tech, on their work and partnership with Hyundai," said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. "The commitment from all stakeholders to work together has enabled Hyundai's positive impact and the creation of thousands of jobs. These initiatives support Georgia's position as the number one state in which to do business. Partnerships like these foster a thriving environment where we can continue to grow Georgia's businesses and workforce."

Up to 300,000 Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia EVs are expected to be produced annually at the Metaplant. Additionally, 17 HMGMA suppliers have announced projects across 10 Georgia counties spanning beyond southeast Georgia, with further announcements expected. Expected to create more than 6,700 new jobs and more than $2.5 billion in investment, supplier facilities will be operational prior to the opening of HMGMA.

"Hyundai Motor Group's investment and expansion in Southeast Georgia is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and sound policy direction from Governor Kemp and the General Assembly," said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. "Hyundai's Metaplant will have a generational impact, not only from an economic development standpoint, but as a force multiplier for additional investments in education, healthcare, housing and transportation. With their announcement to officially start vehicle production in the fourth quarter of this year, Hyundai is continuing to show how transformational this project is for our state, and I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Kemp to bring great companies like Hyundai to the best state in the country for business."

Already at the nearly 3,000-acre Metaplant site, four building exteriors are complete and outfitting for internal operations is underway. The Metaplant’s architecture incorporates technologically advanced elements in addition to design features that represent the greater Savannah area, Hyundai’s brand identity, nature, and clean energy.

“Meta Pros,” HMGMA’s full-time employees, are already being hired at a rapid pace for training and skills on machinery, office and clerical work, and numerous other employment roles. HMGMA currently has 566 full-time employees. Of that workforce, approximately 75 percent are from the Greater Savannah area. An additional 37 employees are from Georgia but are outside of the local area. Those interested in applying to be a Meta Pro can apply at careers.hmgma.com. Georgia Quick Start broke ground on its customized training center at the Metaplant site on February 8.

“With the groundbreaking earlier this month for our Georgia Quick Start Training Center, Georgia fulfilled one of our commitments to both Hyundai Motor Group and to Georgians. It’s Georgians who will be trained in high-skill careers as Meta Pros at one of the most advanced vehicle assembly and battery plants in the world, and the benefits these individuals and their families will feel from working for an engaged and visionary company will filter into the wider economy,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “It’s thrilling to see how Hyundai’s investment is already making a positive change as supplier projects extend statewide and provide Georgians more opportunities and choices to raise their quality of life.”

In addition to Georgia Quick Start’s customized training, HMGMA partnered with local technical colleges to prepare students for entry-level employment at the Metaplant. Electrical Vehicle Professional Technical Certificate of Credit (EVP TCC) training is available at Coastal Pines Technical College’s Baxley and Waycross campuses, Southeastern Technical College’s Vidalia campus, Savannah Technical College, and Ogeechee Technical College.

"Here at the Technical College System of Georgia, we are incredibly proud of our valued partnership with Hyundai" said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. "This collaboration stands as a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and the future of the automotive industry. Our technical colleges are enthusiastic about providing comprehensive training programs tailored to the growing electric vehicle industry here in Georgia. We are committed to leading the charge in cultivating a highly skilled workforce that is well-equipped to meet the demands of this dynamic sector. This partnership with Hyundai is more than just a collaboration; it's a forward-looking venture that promises to drive economic growth, sustainability, and technological advancement for our state and beyond.”

In September 2023, Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) and Hyundai Motor Company signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on research and applications to support the future of sustainable mobility, including developing a hydrogen economy, workforce development, and making cities smarter and more sustainable, among many other areas of cooperation. U.S. News & World Report this month ranked Georgia Tech as the top public university and No. 3 nationally in energy and fuel research.

“Georgia Tech’s strategic partnership with Hyundai Motor Company represents one of our most significant and transformative corporate relationships in recent history,” said Ángel Cabrera, President of Georgia Tech. “Through this collaborative agreement, we’re working together not only to advance the science that powers key sectors and emerging technologies, but also to produce the next-generation workforce we’ll need to lead these industries into the future. We’re grateful to Hyundai for their support and confidence and to our state officials for making this powerful partnership possible.”

Since 1998, Hyundai has also directed over $6 million towards local Georgia communities through philanthropic programs and other partnerships. The company is promoting STEM programs in local K-12 schools in addition to hosting educational programs on alternative energy sources, supporting local organizations dedicated to affordable homeownership, and focusing on environmental stewardship as it champions the regional community.

“The investment that Hyundai Motor Group has made to the Savannah region is just tremendous," said Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority’s Trip Tollison. "They have given more than $1 million to regional nonprofits, formed key partnerships with our local educational institutions, have committed to $7.59 billion in capital investment in Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, will create 8,500 jobs, and so much more. More than 550 Meta Pros have already been hired, with 75 percent coming from the Savannah region. It is really a phenomenal testament of their commitment to our region and state.”

Beginning with the start of mass production, the electricity used to power the Metaplant will come from 100 percent clean power sources, aligning with Hyundai’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2045. A 41-acre park will be featured in front of the plant that includes trails, running tracks, environmental art displays, sports fields, and other amenities for employee use.

About HMGMA

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) is Hyundai Motor Group’s first dedicated Electric Vehicle mass-production plant and is located in Bryan County, Georgia. The new plant will boast a highly connected, automated, and flexible manufacturing system, which organically connects all elements of the EV ecosystem to realize customer value. The Georgia facility will become an intelligent manufacturing plant. All processes of production – order collection, procurement, logistics and production – will be optimized utilizing AI and data. The innovative manufacturing system will also help create a human-centered work environment with robots assisting human workers.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group’s mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication, and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all. More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com.