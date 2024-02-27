44th Annual Louisiana Sportsman Show in Baton Rouge

Attention All Anglers Free Your Mind

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Historic Mardi Gras Inn, a cornerstone of New Orleans hospitality located just a short walk from the vibrant French Quarter, is delighted to welcome guests and enthusiasts to the 44th Annual Louisiana Sportsman Show. This premier outdoor event will take place in Baton Rouge from March 1-3, 2024, offering a family-friendly weekend packed with the latest in outdoor recreation, education, and conservation.

Celebrating its 44th year, the Louisiana Sportsman Show is the go-to destination for outdoor enthusiasts, providing a platform for vendors, including esteemed boat, tractor, and ATV dealers, to showcase the newest innovations in the recreational field. The event promises an engaging experience for all ages, with live exhibits, hands-on activities, and educational sessions designed to foster a deep appreciation for the great outdoors and Louisiana's unique ecosystem.

A highlight of the event will be the opportunity for attendees to interact with Louisiana's native wildlife. The show will feature a special segment where individuals of all ages can learn about and even hold baby alligators, offering a unique and memorable experience that underscores the importance of wildlife preservation in the state.

Adding to the excitement, Jimmy Houston, affectionately known as America's Favorite Fisherman, will grace the show with his presence on Sunday, March 3, 2024. With a career that includes a 20-year reign as the host of the number one outdoors show on ESPN, Houston brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for fishing and conservation to the event.

The show will also feature a 4000-gallon mobile aquarium stocked with various fish species, providing live fishing demonstrations that are sure to captivate attendees of all ages. This immersive experience, sponsored by Shell, aims to educate and entertain, highlighting the beauty and diversity of aquatic life.

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn invites visitors to enhance their Louisiana Sportsman Show experience with a stay in New Orleans. Offering clean, affordable accommodations and a warm, welcoming staff, the Inn is the perfect home base for those looking to explore the rich culture and history of the Big Easy in addition to attending the show.

As the Louisiana Sportsman Show continues its tradition of celebrating the outdoor lifestyle and promoting conservation efforts, the Historic Mardi Gras Inn looks forward to being a part of this iconic event. We invite you to join us in Baton Rouge for a weekend of discovery, learning, and fun, and to extend your adventure by experiencing the timeless charm of New Orleans.

For more information about the Louisiana Sportsman Show, please visit www.louisianasportsmanshow.com.