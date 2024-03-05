FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA AND DOGGYLAND LAUNCH COLLABORATIVE EPISODE FEATURING REMIXED “DRAGON SONG”
“Just Breathe” premiered March 5 on YouTube and Kidoodle.TV, the Safe Streaming™ channel for kidsSACRAMENTO, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First 5 California, a state commission dedicated to promoting early childhood development in California, has announced a creative partnership with Doggyland, the entertainment platform co-created by Snoop Dogg, Emmy-nominated producer, Claude Brooks, and singer/songwriter, October London. The result of this partnership is an episode titled “Just Breathe,” that premiered March 5, 2024 on Doggyland’s YouTube channel and Kidoodle.TV, the Safe Streaming™ channel for kids.
The “Dragon Song” is a breathing technique designed to help children self-soothe during moments of stress and avoid tantrums by taking a moment to breathe. The song encourages children to mimic a dragon’s breathing, providing a constructive outlet for their emotions. Doggyland showcases the Dragon Song in a remixed format accompanied by choreography and animation.
“First 5 California is excited to partner with Doggyland to bring the Dragon Song to life with such talented artists and a great, new children’s platform,” said First 5 California Executive Director Jackie Thu-Huong Wong. “This collaboration provides parents and caregivers with an effective tool to support, as well as entertain, children in regulating their emotions during challenging moments.”
The Dragon Song is part of First 5 California’s current Stronger Starts campaign, which fosters awareness for parents and caregivers around the long-term effects toxic stress can have on their children.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the good folks at First 5 California,” said Snoop Dogg, Doggyland co-creator. “They are on a mission to help California's children receive the best possible start in life, by providing resources with social and emotional tools. That's a beautiful thing. First 5 California and Doggyland, coming together to make the world a better place.”
By incorporating this breathing technique into the episode, First 5 California and Doggyland aim to equip parents and caregivers with valuable resources to support children in developing emotional resilience.
“Snoop and I are delighted to have partnered with First 5 California to create a crossover song and video that showcases the Dragon Song,” said Claude Brooks, co-creator of Doggyland. “We hope this catchy song with fun TikTok choreography teaches kids and parents about breathing and regulating emotions all while having fun. The core message of our collaboration is vital for
people of all ages, especially those that come from disadvantaged backgrounds that might not normally have access to mental health resources.”
This collaboration brings together the educational and early childhood developmental expertise of First 5 California with the creative elements of Doggyland.
About First 5 California
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years–to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, visit ccfc.ca.gov.
About Doggyland
Doggyland was created by Snoop Dogg, Claude Brooks, the Emmy nominated producer and creator of the children franchise, Hip Hop Harry, and singer/songwriter, October London, to promote social-emotional development as well as age-related cognitive development in the preschool set and older. Since the inception of Doggyland in 2022, the program has produced a variety of educational songs about affirmations, letters, numbers, colors, animals, good habits, hygiene, and accepting others as well as a few modern remixes of classic nursery rhymes. The show is centered on a group of puppies led by an adult mentor named Bow Wizzle, who is voiced by Snoop Dogg. Every dog is different in color and shape to help promote diversity and inclusion.
