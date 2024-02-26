Clover Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 12, 2024

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 12, 2024 to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast Details:

What: Clover Health Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial 800-579-2543 (for U.S. callers) or 785-424-1789 (for callers outside the U.S.) and enter the conference ID: CLOVQ423

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ for 12 months

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease.

Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

press@cloverhealth.com