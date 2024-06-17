EvenMix Moves to a New Location

EvenMix relocates to a state-of-the-art facility in Cleveland, enhancing its production capabilities.

Cleveland, OH, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvenMix has officially moved to a new, state-of-the-art location at 4641 Spring Road, Cleveland, OH 44131. This strategic relocation aims to boost the company’s growth and improve its production capabilities.

The new facility will accommodate EvenMix’s expanding product line and provide the necessary infrastructure to support future innovations, ensuring the company continues to lead in mixing technology. With the transition, customers can look forward to improved service delivery and more efficient production processes. The relocation is a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its operations and improve the quality of its service.



A representative of EvenMix expressed his excitement over this development, saying, "We are enthusiastic about this new location’s prospects. It enables us to enhance our operational efficiency and expand our production capacity.”

The new EvenMix headquarters at 4641 Spring Road, Cleveland, OH 44131, features EvenMix videos at the entrance, which highlight the company’s commitment to continuous improvement. The office design reflects its corporate identity, while a modern glass garage door adds a contemporary feel to the conference room.

There’s a large kitchen for casual employee gatherings, where they can bond as a team. The facility also includes dedicated areas for video production and a small area for printing and shipping. The assembly area is the backbone of the facility, aimed at enhancing EvenMix’s capabilities to deliver top-notch products. The layout of the new location is strategically planned to improve efficiency, from production to distribution, and support future product innovations.

The EvenMix new location at 4641 Spring Road represents progress and is a strategic move to serve customers better and accommodate its growing team. With improved assembly and testing areas, enhanced video production capabilities, and convenient access for clients and employees, the new headquarters will surely elevate the company to new heights.

This move starts a new chapter for EvenMix, preparing it for future expansions and innovations. Its greater production capacity, more space, and efficient layout put it in an excellent position to handle the growing needs of its wide range of clients. The relocation shows the company’s dedication to superior mixing solutions and sets the stage for future growth and client satisfaction.

For more information about EvenMix and its new location, visit its website at https://evenmix.com/.

EvenMix is a leading provider of innovative mixing solutions for various industries. Founded in 2012, the company has developed a reputation for providing high-quality, reliable mixing technology that enhances efficiency and productivity. With its recent move to a new facility at 4641 Spring Road, Cleveland, OH 44131, it continues to innovate and expand its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

