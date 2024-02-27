Baker Development Transforming Former Motorola Site in Phoenix
Work is underway salvaging equipment and materials from the former Motorola Semiconductor manufacturing facility in Phoenix. Baker Development is salvaging as much of the materials from the site as possible during the demolition process. (Photo by Small G
The final phase of demolition has begun on the 72-acre, former Motorola semiconductor manufacturing campus located at 52nd Street, Loop 202 and McDowell Road in Phoenix. The site is located minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Arizona State University, downtown Phoenix, and Scottsdale.
Beginning in the 60’s, this Motorola semiconductor facility was one of the first semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the country and employed over 3,000 employees, making it Phoenix’s largest employer at the time. Over the last three years, Baker Development Corporation has implemented a remediation strategy and obtained regulatory approvals to allow this iconic site to be redeveloped.
“Our team has a unique expertise in understanding, devising, and executing complex redevelopment strategies to transform superfund and brownfield sites to zero-risk properties,” Baker Development CEO Warren Baker said. “In addition, we work closely with all stakeholders to build consensus and receive regulatory approvals which unlocked the development potential of this high-profile site.”
“The revitalization of this campus is well underway. We recently delivered one of the four parcels to a data center user. We are in discussions with other well-known companies attracted to the site’s substation-level power, its Foreign Trade Zone potential, as well as access to nearby housing, diverse labor pool and recreational amenities that is unique to Phoenix’s quality-of-life,” said Baker President and COO Daniel J. Slack.
For more information on the site, visit ArizonaUnlimited.com.
ABOUT BAKER DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Baker Development is a privately owned real estate development company based in Phoenix that has built a reputation for navigating politically sensitive deals and executing complex development strategies. For 40 years, Baker has been involved in the acquisition, development, and construction of industrial, high-rise residential, big-box retail, office, hospitality and brownfield redevelopment projects. For information, visit www.bakerdevelopmentcorp.com.
