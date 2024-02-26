Submit Release
UPDATE: VT Route 101 in Troy closed

The roadway has reopened.

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Vermont Route 101 in Troy, just north of the intersection with Routes 100/105 is currently closed due to a vehicle crash with power lines down.  The power company is responding, but there is no current estimate on the duration of the closure. 

 

Specific details on the crash are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

