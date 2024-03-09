Cosmic Chronicles: Unveiling Celestial Secrets and Spiritual Revelations
“Embark on a Journey through the Cosmos and Ancient Mysteries with Author Darrell Lopes”UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his latest literary venture, author Darrell Lopes invites readers on a captivating journey through the cosmos and the corridors of ancient history in "A Real Witness to Planet Nibiru Crossing and Real Parallel Time Slip: Trusting Yeshua." This groundbreaking work explores the profound celestial event of the crossing of Planet Nibiru in 2011—an occurrence shrouded in mystery and happening once every 3,178 years.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Arizona, Lopes weaves an intricate narrative, presenting a firsthand account intricately interwoven with the ancient Anunaki—an extraterrestrial race mentioned in Sumerian texts. Challenging conventional astronomical understanding, the book introduces the concept of 10 planets within our solar system, inviting readers to embark on a fresh exploration of celestial bodies.
Beyond the astronomical revelations, Lopes delves into the spiritual realm, exploring the existence of God and humanity's divine creation. The narrative seamlessly blends astronomical events, ancient history, prophecies, and spiritual reflections, aiming to inspire deep contemplation on the role of God in the grand tapestry of creation.
Lopes's fascination with ancient history dates back to 1983 when he embarked on a quest for treasure with a family, guided by a blind man skilled in reading ancient Spanish hieroglyphs. This remarkable 17-year adventure led them to three lakes in Utah, fueling Lopes's determination for solo exploration.
Throughout his expeditions, unearthing dinosaur bones, ancient burials, and sites dating back over 2,100 years, Lopes thrived without formal education, drawing knowledge from interactions with Native Americans and studying ancient civilizations' practices.
Sharing his discoveries, Lopes emphasizes the importance of learning from the past to shape a brighter future. "I have discovered real events of the past and places of the past, and I feel the need to share them with the world," he shares. "Learn from our past to lead better lives in the future."
A self-taught explorer of ancient history, Darrell Lopes's adventures span decades and continents. His latest book promises to unravel mysteries that connect the celestial and the spiritual, encouraging readers to reflect on the past to shape a brighter future.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-800-1803
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Darrell Lopes on the Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford