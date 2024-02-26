Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez’s Race For Our Heroes 5K Raises Over $10,000 for Florida Veterans

February 26, 2024

TALLAHASSEE – In advancing the DeSantis administration’s efforts for Florida’s veterans, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced the inaugural Race For Our Heroes 5K at Tom Brown Park as part of her LG on Mission initiative. The Lieutenant Governor was joined by the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director James S. Hartsell and other state leaders and garnered over 215 participants and over $10,000 in funds. These proceeds will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation, providing critical services like crisis care, pension aid, and attendance support for veterans and their families. Learn more at helpflvets.org.

“Florida is proud to be the most pro-military state in the nation and the Race For Our Heroes 5K was a great way for Floridians to come together to honor the service and sacrifice of Florida’s veterans,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “We ran, walked, and rucked for our veterans, including some of our state’s World War II veterans like James Weir, Embert “Jack” Conoly, Joseph Ottaviano, Richard Barnes, and many others. As a veteran himself, Governor Ron DeSantis understands the importance of honoring those who wore the uniform. Together, our administration will continue to make veterans a priority.”

“I thank Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez for hosting the first annual Race For Our Heroes 5K,” said Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell. “It is a great opportunity for the local community to come together and support our veterans and their families.”

Race Director Bob Asztalos, an avid runner and deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, said more than 215 registered walkers, runners and four-legged friends participated in the event, which featured clear skies and cool weather conditions. “Our goal is to raise more than $10,000 for the Florida Veterans Foundation, which serves Florida Veterans and their families through crisis care, pension aid, attendance support, and other services to help veterans in need. We are honored by the turnout and the many supporters who chose to support the runners and walkers.”

Challenge coins were awarded to the top three male and female runners, walkers, those with rucksacks, and K-9s.