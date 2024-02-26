Submit Release
Henry Sam Jr. Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

February 23, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ This morning, Henry Sam Jr. was sentenced to 14 years with five years suspended and 10 years of probation for sexually abusing a child related to him by marriage.

On Oct. 25, 2023, an Anchorage jury convicted Sam of one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

Sam, 72, sexually abused a six-year-old girl in 2019. Sam served as a babysitter for the victim and her sister. Sam initially denied any wrongdoing but then admitted to police he had touched the child inappropriately.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Matt Heibel at (907) 269-6300 or matt.heibel@alaska.gov

More information about the Anchorage District Attorneyâ€™s Office is available at http://www.law.alaska.gov/department/criminal/adao.html.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

