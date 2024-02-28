MatchAwards Announces Partnership with Greater Eastside Alliance, Inc., Igniting Economic Innovation in Metro-Atlanta
"MatchAwards.com Announces Strategic Partnership with Greater Eastside Alliance, Inc., Paving the Way for Revolutionary Economic Development in Metro-Atlanta"SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MatchAwards.com, the premier AI-powered Social-Economic Media Platform, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Greater Eastside Alliance Inc., an affiliate of the Greater Eastside Chamber of Commerce, a leading Economic Development Organization (EDO) dedicated to empowering the Greater Eastside of the Metro-Atlanta community. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing economic development initiatives and fostering value-added healthcare in rural communities within the medical services industry.
MatchAwards 3.0, powered by the GovTide Engine, represents the future of economic development, revolutionizing the way businesses, governments, investors, media, and consultants connect for mutual prosperity. With 20 years of industry expertise, Advanced Internet Technologies (AIT) has crafted a visionary platform that serves as a gateway to unprecedented opportunities for Economic Development Organizations (EDOs) like Greater Eastside Alliance Inc. It is a massive lead generation platform with respect to G2B, B2B, and B2I (Investor) contract, grant, and financing opportunities.
Derrick J. Wilson, President/C.E.O. of Greater Eastside Alliance Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:
"At Greater Eastside Alliance Inc., our mission is to empower individuals and businesses in the Greater Eastside community. Partnering with MatchAwards aligns perfectly with our vision, allowing us to leverage innovative technology to propel economic development within our community. We are excited about the potential this collaboration holds for our constituents and stakeholders."
MatchAwards' unique features, including AI-assisted matching systems and real-time data on contracts, grants, and awards, empowers EDOs like Greater Eastside Alliance Inc. to unlock new avenues for economic prosperity. By providing tailored training programs, enhanced visibility, and dedicated support, MatchAwards equips EDOs with the tools needed to maximize success in government contracts, grants, and financing in terms of measurable KPIs.
Mike Noble, COO of MatchAwards and AIT, emphasized the significance of this partnership:
"The partnership with Greater Eastside Alliance Inc. underscores MatchAwards' commitment to driving economic development at the grassroots level. By harnessing the power of technology and strategic collaboration, we are poised to catalyze growth and opportunity in the Greater Eastside community. There is no cost for EDOs. We guarantee success. EDOs can monetize the platform with sponsorships. We look forward to working closely with Greater Eastside Alliance Inc. to create lasting impact and prosperity."
As pioneers of prosperity, Greater Eastside Alliance Inc. joins MatchAwards in leading the charge towards economic development innovation. Through this partnership, they aim to cultivate strategic alliances, enhance visibility, and empower small and local businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving economic landscape.
About MatchAwards: MatchAwards is located in Fayetteville, North Carolina. It is the pinnacle of economic development platforms, powered by the GovTide Engine, designed to connect businesses, governments, investors, media, and consultants for mutual prosperity. With cutting-edge technology and tailored solutions, MatchAwards empowers Economic Development Organizations to unlock billions of dollars in opportunities and foster economic growth. For more information contact mnoble@ait.com or call 800-862-6507.
About Greater Eastside Alliance Inc.: Greater Eastside Alliance Inc. is a leading Economic Development Organization dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses in the Greater Eastside of Metro-Atlanta community. With a focus on supporting economic growth, fostering entrepreneurship, and providing essential training programs, Greater Eastside Alliance Inc. stands as a beacon of opportunity and progress. For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact: Derrick Wilson, President, Greater Eastside Alliance Inc., info@geainc.org, 770-765-6395.
