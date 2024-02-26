Metabolic and circadian inputs encode anticipatory biogenesis of hepatic fed microRNAs

In the present study, we clearly illustrate the anticipatory expression of hepatic fed microRNAs during a starvation state. We provide phenomenological and mechanistic underpinnings to delineate the contributions of fed-fast and circadian inputs in eliciting this anticipatory expression, besides providing the complex regulation of primary, precursor, and mature microRNA transcripts in the liver.

Results

Diurnal oscillation in hepatic miR biogenesis An earlier report from our group discovered an oscillatory or dynamically reversible pattern of miRs responsive to metabolic cues (Maniyadath et al, 2019). Moreover, our findings indicated anticipatory expression of hepatic fed miRs that was crucial for rapid silencing of the expression of starvation-dependent genes during fed-fast-refed cycles. The anticipatory and oscillatory expression, which was hitherto unknown, motivated us to unravel upstream molecular/physiological mechanisms using specific hepatic miRs, let-7i, miR-221, miR-222, and miR-204 that showed the most robust changes during fed-starved-refed states (Fig 1A). Therefore, to address the diurnal rhythmicity of hepatic fed microRNAs let-7i, miR-221, miR-222, and miR-204, we harvested livers from ad libitum–fed mice sacrificed at 4-h intervals over the course of a 24-h light-dark cycle. We found that these microRNAs oscillate in a diurnal fashion (Fig 1B) and correlate well with the circadian-dependent expression of Cry1 and Per2 (Fig S1A). Notably, their expression progressively decreased in the inactive light phase (ZT4-ZT12) and increased in the active dark phase (ZT16-ZT24) (Fig 1B). These time points corresponded with starved and fed states, as indicated by the respiratory exchange ratio (RER) under ad libitum conditions (Fig S1B). The changes observed here were consistent with our earlier work (Maniyadath et al, 2019) and inversely correlated with the abundance of target starvation-dependent transcripts such as Sirt1, Ppargc1a, Acadl, Acadm, and Tfam (Fig S1C). Figure 1. Diurnal oscillation of anticipatory microRNA biogenesis in mouse liver. (A) Relative expression of mature miRNAs (miRs)—let-7i, miR-221, miR-222, and miR-204 in ad libitum–fed, 24-h–starved, and 6-h–refed mice. miR-transcript levels were normalized to 18S rRNA level in each case and plotted as fold change with respect to ad libitum fed condition (N = 2, n = 3). (B) Relative expression of mature miRs from the liver of ad libitum–fed mice at the indicated ZT (Zeitgeber time). miR-transcript levels were normalized to 18S rRNA level and plotted as fold change with respect to ZT4 (N = 2, n = 3). (C) Relative expression of primary miRNAs (pri-miRs) and precursor miRNAs (pre-miRs) in ad libitum–fed, 24-h–starved, and 6-h–refed mice. Pri- and pre-miR-transcript levels were normalized to Actin mRNA level and plotted as fold change with respect to ad libitum fed (N = 2, n = 3). (D, E) Relative expression of (D) Pri-miR and (E) Pre-miR transcripts from the liver of ad libitum–fed mice at the indicated ZT. Pri- and pre-miR-transcript levels were normalized to Actin mRNA level and plotted as fold change with respect to ZT4 (N = 2, n = 3). Data information: In (A, B, C, D, E), data are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was calculated using one-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple comparisons between groups (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001). Figure S1. Diurnal rhythmicity of miRNA targets (starvation-dependent mRNAs) in the liver. (A) Relative expression of Cry1 and Per2 from liver of ad libitum–fed mice at the indicated ZT. Cry1 and Per2 mRNA levels were normalized to Actin mRNA level and plotted as fold change with respect to ZT4 (N = 2, n = 3). (B) Respiratory exchange ratio of ad libitum–fed mice over a 24-h light-dark cycle (n = 3). (C) Relative expression of the indicated target starvation-responsive mRNA transcripts at the respective ZT. mRNA levels of the respective genes were normalized to Actin mRNA level and plotted as fold change with respect to ZT4 (N = 2, n = 3). Data information: In (A, C), data are represented as mean ± SEM. For (C), statistical significance was calculated using one-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple comparisons between groups (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001). The anticipatory expression of microRNAs (Maniyadath et al, 2019) led us to assess miR biogenesis in ad libitum–fed, 24-h–starved, and 6-h–refed mice. As expected, we observed an increase in primary (pri) and precursor (pre) transcripts of these microRNAs in 24 h starvation, which was reduced or brought down to basal level upon refeeding (Fig 1C). This prompted us to investigate the oscillation of the primary and precursor transcripts across ZT time points in ad libitum–fed mice. Interestingly, both pri- and pre-transcripts of fed microRNAs were elevated in the starvation/inactive phase in a miR-specific manner (Fig 1D and E). For example, levels of pri-let-7i and pri-miR-204 exhibited a progressive increase from ZT4 onwards and peaked around ZT8-ZT12 (Fig 1D). Whereas pri-miR-221 and pri-miR-222 also showed elevated levels in the light/starvation phase, their maximal expression was seen earlier at ZT4 (Fig 1D). Regardless of such differences in pri-miRs, pre-miRs showed similar patterns of induction during the light/starvation phase, with a peak around ZT8-ZT12 (Fig 1E). Together, these results demonstrated that the pri-, pre-, and mature transcripts of microRNAs let-7i, miR-221, miR-222, and miR-204 showed diurnal rhythmicity. Furthermore, they indicated a possible association between circadian and fed-fast cues in regulating miR homeostasis, that is, in addition to validating the anticipatory nature of miR biogenesis.

Temporally restricted feeding paradigms rewire miR biogenesis in the liver It is well established that circadian oscillations and fed-fast cycles are intrinsically coupled (Pickel & Sung, 2020). Specifically in the liver, nutrient/metabolic inputs have been shown to tune circadian-dependent molecular rhythmicity and thus exert control over the peripheral clock (Lamia et al, 2008; Vollmers et al, 2009; Greenwell et al, 2019). Given this and based on the results presented above, we wanted to delineate between fed-fast and circadian dependence of anticipatory pri-miR and pre-miR expression. Towards this, we first used a time-restricted feeding paradigm where food was made available either in the dark phase (ZT12-ZT24) (dark-fed) or in the light phase (ZT0-ZT12) (light-fed) (Fig 2A). Assaying for RER and Cry1 expression, following the 14-d entrainment period, clearly showed the switch in whole-body energetics and inverted circadian rhythm in the liver (Fig 2B–D). Consistent with our hypothesis, we indeed found the level of mature miRs to be reversed in the light-fed and dark-fed cohorts, with peak expression in fed states (Fig S2) and as indicated above, anti-correlated with the target mRNAs (Fig 2D). Figure 2. Temporally restricted feeding paradigms reprogram the oscillatory miRNA biogenesis in the liver. (A) Schematic outline of the feeding paradigm used. Dark-fed and light-fed mice were allowed access to food from ZT12-ZT24 and ZT0-ZT12, respectively. (B) Respiratory exchange ratio of dark-fed and light-fed mice over a 24-h light-dark cycle (n = 3). (C) Relative expression of Cry1 mRNA from the liver of dark-fed and light-fed mice at the indicated ZT. Cry1 transcript level was normalized to Actin mRNA level and plotted as fold change with respect to ZT4 for both dark-fed and light-fed mice (N = 2, n = 3). (D) Heatmap depicting relative expression of the starvation-responsive gene mRNAs at the indicated ZT. mRNA levels of the respective genes were normalized to Actin mRNA level and plotted as fold change with respect to ZT4 for both dark-fed and light-fed mice (N = 2, n = 3). (E, F) Relative expression of (E) Pri-miRs and (F) Pre-miRs from the liver of dark-fed and light-fed mice at the indicated ZT. Pri- and pre-miR-transcript levels were normalized Actin mRNA level and plotted as fold change with respect to ZT4 for both dark-fed and light-fed mice (N = 2, n = 3). Data information: In (B, C, E, F), data are represented as mean ± SEM. For (C, E, F), statistical significance between dark-fed and light-fed groups at indicated ZT was calculated using multiple t tests with Holm-Sidak correction. For (D), statistical significance was calculated using one-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple comparisons at indicated ZT with respect to ZT4 (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001). Figure S2. Temporal feeding paradigms reprogram oscillatory hepatic fed miRNAs. Relative expression of mature miRs from the liver of dark-fed and light-fed mice at the indicated ZT. Mature miR-transcript levels were normalized to 18S rRNA level and plotted as fold change with respect to ZT4 (N = 2, n = 3). Data information: data are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance between dark-fed and light-fed groups at indicated ZT was calculated using multiple t tests with Holm-Sidak correction. Not surprisingly, the expression profiles of pri-, pre-, and mature microRNA (Figs 2E and F and S2) transcripts in the dark-fed group were similar to those of ad libitum–fed mice and agreed well with fed-fast dependence. The only notable difference that we observed between ad libitum and dark-fed groups was for pri-miR-221 and pri-miR-222, which showed an additional peak at ZT16 that was absent in the ad libitum–fed mice (Fig 2E). Importantly, whereas pri-let-7i and pri-miR-204 showed complete inversion in expression, it was subdued for pri-miR-221 and pri-miR-222 when mice were fed during the light phase (Fig 2E). Irrespective of this, it was interesting to observe that precursor transcripts of all the miRs assayed demonstrated retroverted expression (Fig 2F). Moreover, the maximal abundance of pre-miRs was seen at ZT12 and ZT24 in a paradigm-specific manner (Fig 2F), interestingly at time points that correlate with peak starvation and transition to dark or light phases, respectively.