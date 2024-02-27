qBotica Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Elevating Its Security Assurance
Independent audit confirms qBotica’s comprehensive security practices, reinforcing its dedication to partners and customers.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- qBotica, a pioneering firm in automation and AI solutions, today announced it has successfully attained Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance. This milestone reflects qBotica's commitment to maintaining robust security and privacy standards. A thorough evaluation by a professional third-party auditor established that qBotica adheres to the rigorous requirements essential for this certification. This audit scrutinized various aspects of qBotica's operational controls, practices, and business processes.
In an era where security is crucial in the business ecosystem, the SOC 2, formulated by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), is a globally recognized auditing standard. It assesses a service provider’s capacity to manage data securely, protecting clients' privacy and interests. The audit benchmarks compliance across five trust service principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
“Our achievement in securing the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a significant endorsement of qBotica's reliability and integrity,” stated Mahesh Vinayagam, CEO and Founder of qBotica. “This accomplishment enables organizations, ranging from government bodies to large enterprises, to engage with our services confidently, assured of the utmost data security and privacy.”
The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance audit reaffirms qBotica’s commitment to its partners and clients. It also enables the company to expand its reach to businesses that mandate collaboration with SOC 2 Type 2 certified companies. qBotica’s consistent internal standards for security and compliance facilitated a streamlined and effective assessment, showcasing exemplary practices in each evaluated category.
Having achieved SOC2 Type 2 Compliance, DoqumentAI, a widely used platform for Intelligent Document Processing, is secure for use in various domains such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, Supply Chain, and Logistics. This compliance demonstrates DoqumentAI's commitment to robust security and privacy standards, ensuring that clients' data is protected. By achieving this compliance, DoqumentAI has expanded its reach to businesses that require collaboration with SOC 2 Type 2 certified companies.
DoqumentAI's Intelligent Document Processing platform is used by businesses of all sizes to automate the processing of documents such as invoices, contracts, and purchase orders. The platform uses machine learning to extract data from documents and then route that data to the appropriate systems. This can help businesses to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and mitigate risks.
The SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a significant achievement for DoqumentAI. It demonstrates the company's commitment to security and privacy, and it will make it more attractive to businesses that need to comply with strict data security regulations.
qBotica, Inc. was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at info@prescientassurance.com.
