Learn And Play® Montessori School Announces Expansion Plans Including Hercules California for 2024
Learn And Play® Montessori School is proud to announce continued expansion plans for 2024.
Our expansion plans are motivated by a desire to bring best-in-class early education opportunities to Bay Area children.”HERCULES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn And Play® Montessori School, a top-rated provider of early childhood education at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/, is proud to announce reinforced expansion plans for 2024. With the successful opening of its Sunnyvale campus behind it, the company is bolstering its plans for its next campus in Hercules, California.
— Kiral Grewal
“Our expansion plans are motivated by a desire to bring best-in-class early education opportunities to Bay Area children,” explained Kiral Grewal, Co-Founder of Learn And Play® Montessori School. “Our unique fusion of the Montessori methodology with a focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) is coming soon to Hercules by virtue of our next campus,” she continued.
People who would like to learn more about the Hercules campus can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/hercules/. At the website, they can not only learn more about Hercules, California, daycare, childcare, and preschool options. They can also put themselves on the waitlist for the campus, as well as reach out for a campus tour and/or open house once the campus is close to opening. Parents in other communities such as Fremont (Irvington and Centerville), Dublin, San Ramon, Danville, and Sunnyvale can also learn more on the website. The company also boasts a new campus in Milpitas.
The curriculum seeks to combine the best in the Montessori method with the best in modern, STEM-oriented subject areas (science, technology, engineering, and math). Parents who would like to learn more by age can visit age-focused informational pages such as daycare (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/daycare/), preschool (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/preschool/), and kindergarten (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/kindergarten/).
Regardless of where a family is on their journey to find top-rated early childhood education programs, the staff is eager to help. Phone calls and email inquiries, for example, are encouraged and can set the ground for an understanding of the basics. Open Houses are held frequently at each campus; and finally, a school tour is an opportunity to view the state-of-the-art campuses as well as to visit with school teachers and staff.
BRINGING QUALITY EARLY EDUCATION TO HERCULES, CA
Here is background on this release. As a community, Hercules is located at the more Northern reaches of the San Francisco Bay Area. Indeed, it remains a relatively affordable place to start and grow a family. But families with young children often have both parents working and are in need of top-rated early education programs, starting in daycare/childcare, going through preschool and kindergarten, and often ending up in vibrant after school care opportunities. Many parents seek to mesh their own personal schedules, the opportunities available in private programs, and the public school programs as well. By bringing its state-of-the-art methodology to Hercules, the company is helping to assist parents in this noble endeavor.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY® MONTESSORI SCHOOL
Learn And Play® Montessori School (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And Play® Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).
