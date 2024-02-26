Allies and partners work together for Cope North 2024

Royal Australian Air Force Leading Aircraftman Kurt Lewis, an imagery specialist with 464 squadron, watches as a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with 403rd Wing taxis the flight line during Cope North 24 at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 10, 2024. Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 12 traveled from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and trained at Tinian during their participation in Cope North 24. Allies and partners train together during the multilateral exercise, Cope North 24, to improve shared tactics and multilateral defense capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)