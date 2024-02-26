Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,522 in the last 365 days.

Allies and partners work together for Cope North 2024

Royal Australian Air Force Leading Aircraftman Kurt Lewis, an imagery specialist with 464 squadron, watches as a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with 403rd Wing taxis the flight line during Cope North 24 at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 10, 2024. Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 12 traveled from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and trained at Tinian during their participation in Cope North 24. Allies and partners train together during the multilateral exercise, Cope North 24, to improve shared tactics and multilateral defense capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

You just read:

Allies and partners work together for Cope North 2024

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more