California Sees Significant Increase in Applications to Join CHP

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: As many law enforcement agencies across the country report hiring difficulties, the California Highway Patrol is seeing a significant surge in job applications and the agency just experienced the highest number of monthly applications in seven years.

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today highlighted new data from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) which shows a significant increase in the number of Californians applying to join the agency. Following the launch of the CHP 1000 recruitment campaign and other recent recruitment efforts and hiring investments — including a new recruitment web series, “Cadets” — CHP reports that January 2024 saw the highest number of monthly applications in seven years, a 94% increase in total applications compared to January 2022.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “The California Highway Patrol isn’t just one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation, it’s also the best — delivering unparalleled safety, service, and security to all Californians. CHP’s successful recruitment efforts speak to the quality of this premier agency, and I encourage all Californians who wish to serve our diverse state to answer the call by visiting CHPMadeForMore.com.”

“The significant increase in the number of applications the California Highway Patrol has received since the onset of our recruitment campaign is encouraging,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. To accommodate the surge of interest, the CHP has been holding three Academy classes simultaneously, for the first time in the Department’s history. As we continue to uphold our mission of safeguarding California’s roadways and communities, the CHP is committed to identifying and recruiting qualified candidates who represent California and its diverse demographic makeup, and we welcome all those who share our dedication to join us in making a difference.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, the CHP is conducting an online hiring seminar at 6:30 p.m. Topics of discussion include pay, benefits, the hiring process, and what to expect during the CHP Academy. Register today and learn how to become a CHP officer→

The CHP is the largest public-facing state law enforcement agency in the United States with over 6,500 sworn officers assigned across California. As part of California’s $1.1 billion investment to improve public safety, in 2022, CHP launched a multiyear recruitment campaign to fill 1,000 officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities. Next month, a new class of more than 100 cadets is expected to graduate from the CHP Academy and the total number of CHP cadets in training is currently 332.

Apply today and be one of the 1,000 new CHP officers ready to make a difference.

Join the CHP →

California has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. Last month, Governor Newsom called for new legislation to expand criminal penalties and bolster police and prosecutorial tools to combat theft and take down professional criminals who profit from smash and grabs, retail theft, and car burglaries. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

###