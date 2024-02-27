Edge enables scalable, intelligent automation solutions with safety and cybersecurity designed by default
Siemens announces WinterWinds Technologies as a certified Industrial Edge solution partner.
The old way of running industry is grinding to a halt in real-time. Automation and AI are critical to US industry so that they can innovate, improve sustainability and increase profitability.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siemens is proud to announce the addition of the first certified Industrial Edge Solution Partner of Siemens Digital Industries Factory Automation in the US, WinterWinds Technologies. WinterWinds is a leading Industrial Automation Software Development and Services provider. Its interdisciplinary team of automation engineers, networking engineers, software developers, and data scientists use Industrial Edge to design and deliver advanced automation solutions. WinterWinds’ focus on scalability, safety, and cybersecurity led them to choose Industrial Edge, a best-in-class toolset to deliver solutions for their customers:
“The old way of running industry is grinding to a halt in real-time,” said Caleb Eastman, CEO of WinterWinds. “Automation, machine learning, and AI are critical to US industry so that they can innovate, improve sustainability and increase profitability. To succeed, these solutions must work safely and securely ‘from day two onwards’, not just day one. Siemens has built an ecosystem that promotes scalability and ensures critical factors like cybersecurity and safety are designed by default.”
“New solutions must be reliable and manageable by the teams running plants and processes,” explained Jon Winny, Strategic Advisor at WinterWinds. “If a new solution causes a plant or line shutdown then its entire annual benefit could be lost and trust in new solutions eroded. Solutions must be transparent to operators. No serious manufacturer wants a solutions provider to hand them a black box and say, ‘Trust us’. Siemens hardware and software is designed with transparency and reliability in mind, not just flashy features.”
Bernd Raithel, Director of Product Management & Marketing Siemens Factory Automation, expanded on how WinterWinds and Siemens are ideal partners. “We’re excited to partner with WinterWinds because their ability to serve customers from ideation through deployment and ongoing support means we can bring potential clients to them at any stage. Their team is highly knowledgeable on Siemens Industrial Edge and has taken the step to become the first Edge-Certified partner because they believe in the Edge ecosystem. Edge is designed to be a ready-to-use platform consisting of applications, devices, and a central management system that is scalable, secure, and easy to use on the factory floor. It’s a natural fit for the complex problems WinterWinds solves for their clients.”
Industrial Edge enables companies to deploy advanced capabilities because it stays true to Siemens’ focus on designing for the shop floor first and foremost. It can be deployed into any automation environment. It simplifies collecting, processing, and analyzing data from industrial assets. It can deliver improved real-time automation through Edge computing and send clean, context-rich data to the cloud to analyze and develop improved automation solutions.
Industrial Edge delivers all these capabilities and remains scalable, safe, and cyber-secure: “The Industrial Edge app store is portable. Other solutions require you to connect to their cloud system. No serious industrial network can be connected to a 3rd party cloud, putting mission-critical functions at risk. With Siemens solutions, we can deploy anywhere, operating behind the existing secured UAC system that is in place already,” Caleb described. “Siemens has done the hard work under the hood to ensure their platform is not only easy to use, open, and scalable, but is designed with the realities of industrial use-cases in mind.”
With Industrial Edge and WinterWinds automation, customers can now fully realize the potential of deploying advanced analytics and automation to their plants and processes. These solutions will work at scale, meet safety and security requirements, and deliver “day two onwards” improvements in innovation, sustainability, and profitability.
WinterWinds Technologies (WWT) is a cutting-edge provider of software development and services for industrial automation. We are a leading North American solutions provider for the Siemens Industrial Edge (IE) platform. Our expertise spans control systems, networking, edge and cloud computing, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. We integrate this expertise to design, deliver, and support advanced automation solutions to clients in Energy, Manufacturing, OEMs, Aerospace, Infrastructure, and Public Safety. Our hallmark is our commitment to “day two onwards”: ensuring that customers can scale and maintain the benefits of advanced automation. We have delivered state-of-the-art solutions to customers, including NASA, BP, SEF Energy, and OrbitFab.
