Canada Digital Adoption Plan (CDAP) ends in confusion
CDAP, Canadian federal program for aiding businesses in Digital Adoption, ends abruptly, leaving stakeholders in limboOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canada Digital Adoption Program, a Federal program launched in 2022 ended abruptly over the Family Day long weekend. The program was designed to help companies improve their digital adoption strategies through such means as digital marketing, website technology, software automation, and computer hardware.
CDAP Advisors received an email Friday night letting them know that the program would be closing for new applicants “in the coming days.” A notice to this effect was also posted on the website. The program's intake portal stopped accepting new CDAP applications on Monday.
The government's initial announcement email declared that "CDAP's Boost Your Business Technology grant is almost fully subscribed." However, it was later reported that the program had spent little more than $500 million of its originally allocated $4 billion budget.
The sudden end to this program leaves stakeholders mired in confusion. Early in the week, after the portal closed, CDAP was still sending emails telling companies they were approved for CDAP and inviting them to sign their grant agreements, only for them to be blocked when they tried to access the online portal.
"It's understandable that the government might want to end the program early," said Alchemy Digital Advising, a registered CDAP Advisor. "But the abrupt end to the program has been jarring. We're unable to serve many of our existing clients, and others don't know where they stand."
Some speculate that CDAP was cancelled in response to the ArriveCan scandal, with the remaining funds being redistributed to other federal programs in the aftermath of this cancellation. However, there has been no clarification from the government about its reasons for closing CDAP intake with such haste.
If your company has been approved for CDAP and has already signed a grant agreement, you can still access CDAP funding. Feel free to contact info@alchemydigitaladvising.ca for support.
Press Team
Alchemy Digital Advising Corp.
email us here