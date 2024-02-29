Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,251 in the last 365 days.

Superior Construction Services Wins 2024 Community Service Achievement Award

Make a Wish Tree House

Make a Wish Tree House

Gov Larry Hogan and Daniel Steinkoler

Gov Larry Hogan and Daniel Steinkoler

Superior Construction Services Logo

Superior Construction Services

Superior Construction Services honored with PRO Achievement Award for building a dream treehouse for a child in need in Metro DC.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Metro DC named Superior Construction Services, in Washington, DC, as a PRO ACHIEVEMENT AWARD Winner in its annual awards competition at their PRO Awards Gala on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Gaithersburg, MD

Daniel Steinkoler, the president and founder of Superior Construction Services, says that he takes great pride in his team’s accomplishments and is honored to be recognized by the Professional Remodeling Organization.

The PRO Achievement Awards are bestowed on an annual basis to recognize outstanding achievements by an individual and/or company that has worked to promote or enhance the professional remodeling industry.

The Superior Construction Services team understands that kids need safe and fun outdoor spaces to call their own. That’s why they were eager to build a treehouse for six-year-old Kalli of Glen Arm, Maryland. Kalli spent two years receiving leukemia treatments, and her numerous hospital stays meant she did not get to experience many childhood joys — including playing outside, something many take for granted. She requested a treehouse from the Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic foundation so she would have her own place to play and simply be a kid. Superior was eager to get involved in the project and make Kalli’s wish come true. They also collaborated with other professionals along the way, including Barrons Lumber Company’s Luke Wence and Brandon Morris, who donated all building materials, and Design for Change’s Kathleen Soloway, who provided interior design services and various pieces of furniture to finalize the project.

A highlight of the project was the presence of Governor Larry Hogan at the unveiling of the treehouse. Governor Hogan's attendance underscored the importance of community projects and the impact of fulfilling the dreams of children facing serious health challenges. His support helped to elevate the project's visibility and highlight the collaborative effort between Superior Construction Services, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, and other partners in bringing joy to Kalli's life.

About PRO:
The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Metro DC is the area’s most trusted resource that homeowners and remodeling professionals turn to for inspiration and information. Members are dedicated remodeling industry professionals who follow a strict code of ethics with high standards of honesty, integrity, and responsibility. For more information, contact PRO Metro DC at 703-400-1858 or visit www.promidatlantic.org

About Superior Construction Services:
Superior Construction Services offers comprehensive general contracting services built on a foundation of accountability, collaboration, and exceptional craftsmanship. Since their start, they've grown into a nationally recognized leader in residential construction, consistently exceeding expectations and earning a reputation as a premier builder in the Metro DC area. Licensed in four states (DC, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina), they're proud members of prestigious industry organizations, further demonstrating their commitment to quality and professionalism.

Daniel Steinkoler
Superior Construction Services
+1 202-465-4330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Superior Construction Services Wins 2024 Community Service Achievement Award

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more