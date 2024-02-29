Superior Construction Services Wins 2024 Community Service Achievement Award
Superior Construction Services honored with PRO Achievement Award for building a dream treehouse for a child in need in Metro DC.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Metro DC named Superior Construction Services, in Washington, DC, as a PRO ACHIEVEMENT AWARD Winner in its annual awards competition at their PRO Awards Gala on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Gaithersburg, MD
Daniel Steinkoler, the president and founder of Superior Construction Services, says that he takes great pride in his team’s accomplishments and is honored to be recognized by the Professional Remodeling Organization.
The PRO Achievement Awards are bestowed on an annual basis to recognize outstanding achievements by an individual and/or company that has worked to promote or enhance the professional remodeling industry.
The Superior Construction Services team understands that kids need safe and fun outdoor spaces to call their own. That’s why they were eager to build a treehouse for six-year-old Kalli of Glen Arm, Maryland. Kalli spent two years receiving leukemia treatments, and her numerous hospital stays meant she did not get to experience many childhood joys — including playing outside, something many take for granted. She requested a treehouse from the Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic foundation so she would have her own place to play and simply be a kid. Superior was eager to get involved in the project and make Kalli’s wish come true. They also collaborated with other professionals along the way, including Barrons Lumber Company’s Luke Wence and Brandon Morris, who donated all building materials, and Design for Change’s Kathleen Soloway, who provided interior design services and various pieces of furniture to finalize the project.
A highlight of the project was the presence of Governor Larry Hogan at the unveiling of the treehouse. Governor Hogan's attendance underscored the importance of community projects and the impact of fulfilling the dreams of children facing serious health challenges. His support helped to elevate the project's visibility and highlight the collaborative effort between Superior Construction Services, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, and other partners in bringing joy to Kalli's life.
About PRO:
The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Metro DC is the area’s most trusted resource that homeowners and remodeling professionals turn to for inspiration and information. Members are dedicated remodeling industry professionals who follow a strict code of ethics with high standards of honesty, integrity, and responsibility. For more information, contact PRO Metro DC at 703-400-1858 or visit www.promidatlantic.org
About Superior Construction Services:
Superior Construction Services offers comprehensive general contracting services built on a foundation of accountability, collaboration, and exceptional craftsmanship. Since their start, they've grown into a nationally recognized leader in residential construction, consistently exceeding expectations and earning a reputation as a premier builder in the Metro DC area. Licensed in four states (DC, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina), they're proud members of prestigious industry organizations, further demonstrating their commitment to quality and professionalism.
