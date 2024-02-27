Superior Construction Services Wins 2024 PRO Remodeler of the Year for Residential Bath Under $50,000
Superior Construction Services wins 2024 PRO Remodeler of the Year for outstanding bathroom remodel under $50k in Metro DC.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Metro DC named Superior Construction Services, in Washington, DC, as a PRO Remodeler of the Year winner in the Residential Bath Under $50,000 category of its annual awards competition at their PRO Remodeler of the Year Awards Gala on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Gaithersburg, MD.
When asked about the company’s recognition, Daniel Steinkoler, the president of Superior, shared that he is thrilled to be a recipient of this prestigious award. He also expressed appreciation for his team and their willingness to work tirelessly on this bathroom remodel.
Winners of the PRO Remodeler of the Year Awards represent the best remodeling work in the Metro DC area. The Awards, judged by remodeling professionals outside of the area, are based on problem-solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, and degree of difficulty.
This bathroom remodeling project, which the Superior team completed for under $50,000, began with the clients expressing frustration with poor waterproofing and ventilation, as well as concerns regarding insulation, subfloor quality, and HVAC supply. They desired a more functional powder room, and that is exactly what Superior Construction Services gave them. The team replaced the subfloor and insulation, ensuring structural integrity and comfort while also correcting waterproofing issues to create a healthier environment. They also installed new plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and ventilation to improve the space’s functionality and convert it from a humble powder room into a full bath with a stand-up shower. The end result is a space that marries practicality and aesthetics, a timeless sanctuary that better reflects the clients’ unique style.
Each year PRO Metro DC presents these coveted awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding craftsmanship, design, and professionalism through their remodeling projects. The entries of this year’s competition totaled more than 40 million in remodeling investments, spanning mid-range and high-end projects, as diverse as newly built homes to Universal Design baths to kitchen remodeling projects.
PRO Metro DC is the only local professional trade association solely dedicated to the remodeling industry. PRO members are elite remodeling professionals who voluntarily adhere to a strict code of ethics. To be considered for a PRO Remodeler of the Year Award, a company must be a PRO Member in good standing. PRO Metro DC represents over 200 professional remodeling companies.
About PRO:
The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Metro DC is the area’s most trusted resource that homeowners and remodeling professionals turn to for inspiration and information. Members are dedicated remodeling industry professionals who follow a strict code of ethics with high standards of honesty, integrity, and responsibility. For more information, contact PRO Metro DC at 703-400-1858 or visit www.promidatlantic.org.
About Superior Construction Services:
Superior Construction Services offers, comprehensive general contracting services built on a foundation of accountability, collaboration, and exceptional craftsmanship. Since their start, they've grown into a nationally recognized leader in residential construction, consistently exceeding expectations and earning a reputation as a premier builder in the Metro DC area. Licensed in four states (DC, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina), they're proud members of prestigious industry organizations, further demonstrating their commitment to quality and professionalism. Visit www.buildwithsuperior.com for more information or to schedule your free consultation.
Daniel Steinkoler
Superior Construction Services
+1 202-465-4330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other