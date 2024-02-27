Legendary Supply Chain, Inc. Ranks No. 16 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southeast’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 847%, Legendary Supply Chain, Inc. is recognized as a top growth leader in the Southeast Region.
By leveraging cutting-edge technology and an commitment to excellence, we empower businesses to navigate challenges and drive growth.”GOODLETTSVILLE, TN, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Legendary Supply Chain is No. 16 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico.
— Rob Steele, CGO
Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy’s most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.
"Supply chain management isn't just about logistics,” notes Rob Steele, CGO of Legendary Supply Chain, “it's the heartbeat of modern business. At Legendary Supply Chain, we understand that agility, visibility, and resilience are not just buzzwords; they're the pillars of success in today's dynamic marketplace. Our mission is simple: to redefine the future of supply chain management and ensure our clients thrive in an ever-changing world."
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region’s economy.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southeast starting February 27, 2024. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.
“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.
From its inception, Legendary Supply Chain has been dedicated to redefining conventional supply chain practices, harnessing cloud technology and proprietary tools to craft a solution tailored for service and distribution organizations. With accolades such as ranking in the prestigious Deloitte Fast 500 and the Inc.
5000 list for two consecutive years, Legendary has proven its mettle in the industry. Its expansion into areas like Service and Contract Lifecycle Management showcases its adaptability and responsiveness to evolving market demands. The company's success lies not only in its ability to deliver a comprehensive software solution but also in its commitment to customer satisfaction.
