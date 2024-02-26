Gerrick Wilkins Continues to Gains Momentum with Newest Endorsement from Patriots First Alabama
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wilkins for Congress campaign is excited to announce a significant endorsement from Patriots First Alabama, a respected organization committed to upholding the values and visions of America's founding fathers. This endorsement is a testament to the growing momentum of Wilkins' campaign in the race for Congress in Alabama's 6th District.
Patriots First Alabama has recognized Gerrick Wilkins as a candidate who embodies the principles of liberty, faith, and dedicated public service. In their endorsement, they highlighted Wilkins' successful private sector career and his commitment to serving the people over pursuing a lifelong political career.
"I am honored and thankful for Patriot's First Alabama's endorsement," said Gerrick Wilkins. "It shows the impact our campaign is having throughout central Alabama."
Wilkins' campaign has focused on critical issues such as stopping the invasion at the southern border and infrastructure development here in Alabama. His robust approach to border security includes the construction of physical barriers, the increased use of modern surveillance technologies, and using the National Guard and U.S. Military to address the onslaught of invaders, human traffickers, and drug cartels. His comprehensive "Alabama First Infrastructure and Business Development Plan" aims at driving economic growth and enhancing the state's infrastructure by prioritizing these needs over foreign entanglements like in Ukraine.
Patriots First Alabama has also lauded Wilkins for his unwavering faith and moral compass, which guide his decisions. His dedication to faith and active involvement in local church and mission work reflect a man committed to his beliefs. Wilkins’ belief in the quote from President Ronald Reagan, “We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” underpins his approach to public service.
In these challenging times, Wilkins stands as a defender of American liberties and traditions. His commitment to combatting the radical left's agenda and preserving the sanctity of the family unit aligns closely with the core values of Patriots First Alabama.
"Gerrick Wilkins is the embodiment of what a Congressman should be," stated a spokesperson for Patriots First Alabama. "His service-first mentality, deep-rooted faith, and commitment to term limits are exactly what Alabama and America need at this pivotal moment."
The Gerrick Wilkins for Congress campaign is invigorated by this endorsement and calls upon all patriots to support a leader who reflects the values, honors the heritage, and works tirelessly for the betterment of all Americans.
