Malibu Valley Estates Modern Oasis to Gavel During ‘The Luxury Sales’ at Sotheby’s New York this March

Contemporary estate with breathtaking panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains Brand New Construction from one of the area’s most highly regarded builders Gourmet kitchen with designer millwork, butler’s pantry, and high-end appliances Luxurious home in an exclusive 26-estate double-gated enclave Backyard oasis with infinity edge pool and spa and outdoor kitchen

The Soho’ welcomes its owner to a luxurious living experience in one of the most sought-after communities in the world. This extraordinary property blends natural materials with modern design to...” — Jimmy Faulkner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘The Soho’, a stunning three-story estate in Calabasas, California with breathtaking, panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains, is set to hit the auction block next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Listed at $9.499 million, the property is being offered in partnership with Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Estimated to open between $3 million to $5 million, bidding will commence online beginning 7 March and culminate live on 21 March at Sotheby’s New York as part of ‘The Luxury Sales’, a series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris, and New York.

Showcasing the season’s best luxury items tailored to the increasing trend of cross-collecting, the event will include a specialist edit of the best watches, jewels, handbags, real estate, wine, and spirits.

"‘The Soho’ welcomes its owner to a luxurious living experience in one of the most sought-after communities in the world," stated Jimmy Faulkner, Vice President of Business Development with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "This extraordinary property blends natural materials with modern design to create a sun-soaked retreat just minutes away from all that Southern California has to offer.”

Ensconced in the exclusive 26-home Malibu Valley Estates enclave, ‘The Soho’, located at 26773 Mulholland Highway, totals 8,305 square feet across two acres with unparalleled canyon views and a modern architectural style that accentuates its clean lines. Outdoor amenities revolve around the resort-style backyard, which features an infinity pool, fire pit, sunbathing area, and outdoor kitchen and bar. Stepping inside at the second-floor level, visitors will notice high ceilings and abundant windows to make the most of the area’s natural sunlight. An open floor plan guides entrants seamlessly through a gourmet chef’s kitchen and dining room. Upstairs is the primary bedroom, with a fireplace, a private balcony, and a stunning ensuite bathroom with dual sinks and a soaking tub overlooking the rolling hills. On the lower level are more options for lounging or entertaining, including a home theater and optional gym. In all, the newly-constructed property comes with 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and a 3-car garage.

The property is made all the more desirable for its ideal location in Calabasas, California, a coveted and exclusive community set against the untouched and beautifully preserved landscape of the Santa Monica Mountains with miles of hiking and biking trails. Home to dozens of celebrities, professional athletes, dignitaries, and business leaders, the area plays host to events throughout the year, including festivals, concerts, weekly farmers’ markets, and art shows. Malibu and its famous beaches are just 15 minutes away, and all of Los Angeles can be accessed 30 miles to the south.

“New construction properties in these mountains, and designed with this level of detail so close to Malibu and the coastline are exceedingly rare,” said Go. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure the ideal Southern California living experience for discerning buyers who are looking for breathtaking views and bespoke luxury living surrounded by nature.”

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

