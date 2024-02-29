HOFA announces debut at Art Fair Tokyo 2024 showcasing Sougwen Chung, Ilhwa Kim & Zheng Lu
HOFA Gallery announces its debut at Art Fair Tokyo 8 - 10 March 2024 (Booth S030)TOKYO, JAPAN, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned London gallery, founded in 2012, proudly announces the unveiling of its inaugural showcase 'Manipulated Motion' featuring distinguished Asian artists Sougwen Chung, Ilhwa Kim and Zheng Lu. Through an innovative lens, the exhibition explores the dynamic interplay between mechanical precision and organic creativity, pushing the boundaries that blur the realms of illusion and reality.
Elio D’Anna, co-founder of HOFA, shares his enthusiasm “The 2024 edition of Art Tokyo promises to be a testament to the dynamism of the art world, featuring a wide range of artistic expressions and innovations. Joining Japan’s largest and oldest art fair marks a significant moment for HOFA as we step into the vibrant Tokyo art scene. Our leading Asian artists Sougwen Chung, Ilhwa Kim and Zheng Lu promise an unforgettable visual journey with their contrasting mechanical and organic artistic approaches that clouds the distinction between illusion and reality.”
Ilhwa Kim intricately weaves together tens of thousands of seed units in her works. Each seed unit is a microcosm of straight lines and circles forming miniature universes. Kim's dominating perspective plays on precision, depth and space, inviting observers into a meditative state to explore the manipulated, yet harmonious, dance within each tiny universe.
Zheng Lu unveils a captivating aesthetic that transcends complexities, intricate script and the unpredictability of movement. Embodying the essence of water, his reflective stainless steel sculptures capture the moment of crystallisation, deftly contradicting inherent fluidity. Lu's art deliberately determines a space of solidification, reverently idolising its endless unrestricted boundaries.
Exploring the frontiers of human-machine connection, Sougwen Chung is a prominent artist and researcher, renowned for ground-breaking work in the realm of human-machine collaboration. Chung's creative exploration extends far beyond the canvas, showcasing the intricate interplay between the mark-made-by-hand and the mark-made-by-machine. This artistic approach is driven by our innate human capacity to anthropomorphize our relationships with robots and how they can effectively reflect how we view ourselves and our own interactions with others.
‘Manipulated Motion' at Art Fair Tokyo, 8 – 10 March 2024.
HOFA Gallery Booth S030
HOFA Gallery
HOFA Gallery (House of Fine Art) specialises in contemporary art by established and emerging international artists. HOFA is determined to feature a multitude of artistic disciplines with a focus on exceptional talent, a diverse and innovative range of artistic disciplines and cultural relevance.
Founded in 2012, HOFA Gallery represents contemporary painters, sculptors, photographers and multidisciplinary new media artists from all over the world including China, Korea, United States, Italy, France, Argentina and Australia amongst many others. Since its inception, HOFA has provided government institutions, museums, art galleries and private collectors access to some of the most sought after and collectable works of art.
Since 2018 the gallery expanded its reach beyond the contemporary art program, curating a series of highly acclaimed new media public art installations and immersive exhibitions; growing the artist portfolio in the generative Ai space, exploring the relationship between human and machine collaboration and its interaction with nature.
HOFA Gallery, London
11 Bruton Street, Mayfair
London W1J 6PY
United Kingdom
