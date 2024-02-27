Kaloom Networks to roll out its 5G Fixed Wireless solution within Canada
The collaboration with TELUS will enhance reliable broadband service for Canadian consumers and enterprises in rural areasMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaloom Networks announced today its plan to roll out its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution within Western Canada as part of their continued partnership with TELUS, providing customers in rural areas with a reliable and cost-efficient wireless broadband service.
This 5G FWA implementation will bring increased bandwidth to wider populations, including rural areas, where laying fiber is not always economically feasible. Kaloom Networks is now uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for data consumption with its advanced "switching fabric technology", a specialized software designed to be highly efficient in managing and routing data across a network - and specifically designed for 5G user plane functions, the part of the network that handles the actual data traffic for users.
"Our collaboration with Kaloom Networks leverages their expertise in building an open, disaggregated and scalable 5G networking architecture,” said Jérôme Birot, Vice-president of Platform Technology & Services at TELUS. “By adopting leading-edge solutions, we are able to offer best-in-class services to our customers across Canada’s diverse geographic landscape.”
Diverging from traditional network deployments that rely heavily on the hardware infrastructure integration, Kaloom’s disaggregated solution leverages fully programmable, open networking switches for wireless services. It will seamlessly integrate with TELUS' leading-edge, Private Telco Cloud, and orchestration solution using industry-standard interfaces.
"We're excited to support TELUS in rolling out our solutions leveraging highly differentiated, disaggregated user plane functions with the support of the service function chaining extensions to segmented routing (SRv6). We strive to deliver value and help partners like TELUS, who have a history of bringing innovative services to market, to meet the current and future challenges of increasing network workload demands at scale,” said Philippe Michelet, Senior Vice President of Product Management of Kaloom Networks.
About Kaloom Networks
Kaloom Networks is delivering a fully programmable and automated cloud-native edge center networking software solution that disrupts how distributed cloud edge and data center networks are built, managed, and operated by Telecom, Fixed and Mobile Operators, Data Centers, and Cloud Service Providers. Kaloom Networks comprises technology veterans with proven track records of delivering large-scale networking, analytics, and AI-based solutions for the world’s largest networks.
