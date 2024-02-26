97 Decor Has Launched Dark Academia Decor, Adding to its Growing Range of Affordable Wall Art
97 Decor helps transform homes and living spaces into an artistic haven of elegance and sophistication.HA NOI, VIETNAM, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 97 Decor introduces its latest affordable yet high-quality dark academia wall art collection on its official website and online platforms, including Amazon. The newly released assortment allows customers to express their individuality while adding a touch of mystery and intrigue to their home decor. Whether one is looking to revamp their bedroom, living room, dorm, or office, 97 Decor's dark academia wall art is sure to captivate its viewers.
Founded in 2019, 97 Decor understands the importance of creating a living space that reflects its owner's unique identity and style. With an extensive range of stunning posters and artworks, 97 Decor has established itself as the premier destination for transforming "one's space into an art studio."
97 Decor's dark academia decor draws inspiration from classic literature, passion for knowledge, and architectural beauty, giving customers' living spaces a stylish and sensual vibe. The vintage & gothic style wall art gives out a sense of timeless elegance and refinement. Each article has been designed to evoke curiosity and wonder, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in dark academia.
Dark Academia wall art sets, offered by 97 Decor, include dark & spooky pieces in various sizes, ensuring versatility and flexibility in decor arrangement. The set consists of several artworks in sizes of 4"x6", 5"x7" and 8"x10". All prints are printed on high-quality, thick cardstock for durability and long-lasting finish.
"We believe that your home should be a sanctuary where you can unleash your creativity and express yourself freely," says Grace Nguyen, founder of 97 Decor. "With our dark academia wall art, we invite you to transform your space into an art studio where imagination knows no bounds."
The dark academia art pieces are delivered in secure and trendy gift boxes, making them the perfect gift for any occasion. The ability of dark academia wall art to bring the interior to life makes it attractive to individuals of all ages and tastes.
Customers across the globe are loving their dark academia wall art purchases from 97 Decor. The customers have admired the appearance and quality of the wall art, and many have mentioned them as a beautiful tribute to their homes. One such customer remarked, "Looks remarkable and exactly as advertised—good thick material. I hung them without frames, and it looks great. They include glue dot things to hang them with, and they stick GREAT. Packaged well to prevent damage during shipping, they all arrived perfect".
As the brand's name translates to fullness and completion in numerology, so do their principles.
97 Decor ensures that by providing affordable and premium quality wall art, all customers can fulfill their dreams of transforming their homes and living spaces per their desires.
Join 97 Decor as they dive into the mysterious world of dark academia decor and unleash the artist within. To view their masterpieces, visit their official website and Amazon.
Customers can also get their hands on a free poster by simply posting a picture of their setup, sharing it on any social media platforms such as Instagram, Pinterest, or TikTok, and tagging 97 Decor.
To get the free poster, visit https://97decor.com/pages/free-gift
About 97 Decor:
97 Decor is a leading affordable yet high-quality wall art and decor accessories provider. Founded in 2019, their mission is to help individuals express their unique identity and style through thoughtfully curated collections that inspire creativity and imagination.
To learn more and get started, visit http://www.97decor.com
Grace Nguyen
97 Decor
support@97decor.com