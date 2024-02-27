St. Helen School Secures Top Spot in Cleveland Diocese Fundraising, Achieving Remarkable $258,000 for the Angel Fund
NEWBURY, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Helen School, located in Newbury, Ohio, proudly announces its unprecedented success in fundraising, securing the top position in the Cleveland Diocese for the second consecutive year. The Catholic school's Angel Fund has raised an astounding $258,000, a testament to the incredible generosity of parents, parishioners, and community members.
— Principal Steve Martin
This remarkable achievement reinforces St. Helen School’s commitment to providing a high quality Catholic education to all students. The funds raised will contribute to the school's ongoing mission to create an enriching and inclusive learning environment.
EdChoice Expansion Allows St. Helen to Offer $0 Parent Tuition Commitments for 2024-2025 Academic Year
In a groundbreaking move, St. Helen School is thrilled to announce that, through the success of the Diocesan Angel Fund, in combination with the EdChoice Expansion, parents will not have any tuition commitments for the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year. This generous initiative is made possible by the incredible support received from the school's community, ensuring that the gift of education remains accessible to all.
Principal Steve Martin expresses his gratitude, stating, "We are thrilled by the overwhelming support from our parents, parishioners, and community members. Their commitment to our school's mission is truly inspiring, allowing us to provide an exceptional education to our students without financial barriers."
St. Helen School Hosting an Open House on March 24
To celebrate this momentous achievement and showcase the vibrant community of St. Helen School, Principal Steve Martin invites parents and prospective students to an open house on March 24, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the school's facilities, meet dedicated faculty, and learn more about the enriching academic programs.
Parents interested in scheduling a personal tour of St. Helen School can do so by calling 440-564-7125 or submitting a tour request form on the school's website: st-helen-school.com.
St. Helen School looks forward to welcoming the community to this special event and expressing gratitude for the unwavering support that has made these achievements possible.
