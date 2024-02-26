Worldwide Partnership Announced to Expand Integrated Cooling-as-a-Service Infrastructure
Onsite Utility Services Capital announces worldwide partnership with Nidon Clean Energy to expand Integrated Cooling-as-a-Service.DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) expands its funding platform to support Nidon Clean Energy worldwide distribution of Solar Thermal Cooling and Phase Change Thermal Storage to provide Cooling-as-a-Service with no CapEx or Debt for clients.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented “With the world economy and capital constraints for businesses we had a lot of clients coming to us to remove the CapEx and Debt Barrier in other countries like Dubai, UAE, Mexico, and the Philippines. With 40% of the electricity used worldwide for cooling and refrigeration, it is estimated that 50% of that is wasted. We can remove the 50% wasted energy through the integrated solar thermal and energy storage solutions. Removing the CapEx barrier means more companies can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company or organization.”
Nick Dizon, president of www.nidonclean.energy added,” Onsite’s Cooling-as-a-Service platform provides the investment needed for energy reductions to allow us to scale the energy savings and carbon reduction versus selling a CapEx project to a client. Carbon Reduction through Cooling-as-a-Service now can expand simply by adding project partners around the world to implement our proven technologies impacting the biggest use of electricity worldwide- cooling and refrigeration.”
Fritz Kreiss added, “Onsite is speaking with Infrastructure Funds looking for project deal flow to start in each market from $50-$100 million growing to $300 million per year or larger. Targeting large scale cooling and refrigeration can have a larger and have a longer-term impact than large scale solar while providing better returns worldwide. Our initial targets are Dubai/UAE and the Philippines to start.”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients across the US, Mexico and Canada. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
About Nidon Clean Energy
NIDON Computer Corporation Dba NIDON Clean Energy. NIDON, founded in 1990, is an energy efficiency design and renewable energy design and integration company based in Honolulu, Hawaii. NIDON is a worldwide distributor of solar thermal cooling and thermal storage solutions. NIDON validates and integrates new technologies in both energy efficiency and renewable energy.
Fritz Kreiss
Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC
+1 844-768-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn