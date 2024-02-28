EcoActive ESG and Ez XBRL Solutions Forge Global Partnership to Revolutionize ESG Reporting
EcoActive ESG and Ez XBRL partnership provides the most comprehensive, efficient and accurate global integrated ESG and financial reporting solution.WASHINGTON DC, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move set to redefine the landscape of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting, Ez XBRL Solutions, a pioneer in financial regulatory compliance and analytics, and EcoActive ESG, a leading provider of ESG reporting technology, are thrilled to announce a global partnership. This strategic alliance leverages Ez XBRL's unparalleled expertise in XBRL technology to enhance EcoActive ESG's platform with state-of-the-art XBRL functionality, offering users an unmatched reporting experience.
This partnership marks a significant milestone, with Ez XBRL Solutions strategically supporting EcoActive ESG to integrate advanced XBRL capabilities into its platform. Simultaneously, EcoActive ESG becomes the preferred ESG solutions provider for Ez XBRL, creating a synergy that promises to deliver comprehensive, efficient, and accurate ESG reporting solutions on a global scale.
"EcoActive ESG is dedicated to empowering organizations with the tools they need to seamlessly navigate the complexities of ESG reporting," said Aneet Kumar, CEO of EcoActive LLC. "By joining forces with Ez XBRL Solutions, we are set to offer an unparalleled level of expertise and functionality, enhancing our platform's ability to provide precise, actionable insights."
Srinivas Murty, Vice-President of Ez XBRL Solutions, added, "This partnership with EcoActive ESG represents a significant leap forward in our mission to streamline financial and sustainability integrated reporting for organizations worldwide. Together, we are set to transform ESG reporting, making it more accessible, reliable, and impactful than ever before."
For more information on this partnership and the benefits it brings to the global ESG reporting ecosystem, please visit https://www.ez-xbrl.com and https://ecoactivetech.com
About EcoActive ESG
EcoActive ESG is at the forefront of ESG reporting technology, offering innovative solutions that enable organizations to measure, manage, and report on their sustainability performance with accuracy and efficiency.
About Ez XBRL Solutions
Ez XBRL Solutions is a global leader in XBRL and financial regulatory compliance, providing cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance the transparency and efficiency of financial and sustainability reporting.
Contact Information
Aneet Kumar
CEO, EcoActive LLC
info@ecoactivetech.com
+1 (703) 338-8896
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eco-active-tech/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/Eco_Active_Tech
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/EcoActive/100094019858992/
Srinivas Murty
Ez XBRL Solutions Inc
+1 703-745-2327
info@ez-xbrl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram