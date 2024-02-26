Snowmobile Crash in Groton

Submit Release
February 26, 2024

Groton, NH – At approximately 10:15 a.m. on February 24, 2024, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a snowmobile crash that had occurred in Groton. Personnel from the Groton Fire Department, Hebron Fire Department, and Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the scene. First responders used a tracked UTV from the Hebron Fire Department and snowmobiles to reach the crash, which was located on the Diamond Turn Snowmobile Trail.

Rescuers reached the crash at 10:50 a.m. and pulled the 12-year-old operator from under the snowmobile, which had tipped and become lodged in a ditch. The operator was not pinned by the snowmobile, but was evacuated from the scene by the waiting UTV. A 34-year-old passenger was also evacuated in the UTV and brought to a waiting ambulance on North Groton Road. Both individuals, from Franklin, NH, were transported by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for additional evaluation and treatment.

Investigation of the crash shows that it did not occur at high speed and that the inexperience of the operator combined with marginal riding conditions were the main contributing factors. Conservation Officers want to highlight that snowmobile conditions are mostly poor with limited riding availability in the few areas of New Hampshire where trails are still open. Exercise appropriate caution for the conditions.

No further details are available.

